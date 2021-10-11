Abbey Clancy stuns in denim and a white vest top for F&F Clothing

F&F at Tesco has teamed up with model and mum of four Abbey Clancy to showcase its A/W clothing line available in Irish stores this autumn.

Comfort is at the heart of the range which features an extensive variety of styles including a selection of denim jeans from wide leg jeans to elasticated waist mom jeans. The styles available are cigarette, flare, high rise slim, slim mom, push up mom (with sculpt fit) and comfort mom (with elasticated waist).

After shopping F&F at her local Tesco during lockdown, Abbey was delighted to be asked to get involved for Autumn/Winter 2021. Speaking about her love of all things denim, Abbey said “My go to style is mixing supermarket or high street fashion with designer clothing.”

F&F’s denim collection also coincides with a host of fresh new looks for Autumn Winter in Tesco stores. The key focus for F&F A/W was building the range around silhouettes designed for comfort and keeping the wearer feeling extra cosy as temperatures get a little cooler.

Shacket (RRP €37)

Shoppers can avail of the hottest trends with host of coat and jacket options, from the Crombie Jacket (RRP €33) to the classic checked Shacket (RRP €37).

Animal Print Dress €30

Also available in store are a selection of animal print dresses like the fan favourite Zebra midi dress (RRP €28) or the Animal maxi dress (RRP €30).

F&F also have a range of comfy casual silhouettes with the camel Belted dress (RRP €20) or the can’t-live-without-it Rib knit co-ord vest (RRP €18) and trousers (RRP €20).