Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch welcome their fourth child

Huge congratulations are in order for Abbey Clancy and her husband Peter Crouch who have welcomed a beautiful baby boy.

The couple confirmed the safe arrival of their son on Twitter.

Sportsman Peter posted the sweetest snap of their son snoozing away in his crib.

The proud dad revealed that their little boy was born on June 3. Both mum and baby are doing well.

Our beautiful baby boy was born Monday 3rd June mother and baby Divock Samrat Crouch are doing well pic.twitter.com/C8yYyY9Atv — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) June 4, 2019

"Our beautiful baby boy was born Monday 3rd June mother and baby Divock Samrat Crouch are doing well," he shared.

The dad clarified that Divock Samrat is not their son's real name. He joked: "Our boy is beautiful the name is still to be clarified unfortunately Abs not going for Divock Samrat."

The Britain’s Next Top Model host is also mum to three kids with her husband Peter Crouch- eight-year-old Sophia Ruby, three-year-old Liberty Rose and one-year-old Johnny.

Abbey found out that she was expecting while on a photo shoot. The mum said, ''We were, like, how did this even happen? So we were genuinely shocked as to how this was possible. I’m so boring these days.''

She continued, ''But I remember being scared to tell Pete when I found out. I was on a photo shoot and the photographer, a woman who I work with a lot, said, 'Your boobs look really big.' And I said, 'Actually I was thinking that.' Then I looked at my diary and thought, 'Oh, no.'''

Abbey also said that she was scared about being able to take care of her youngest son as she has been so ill during other pregnancies.

She said, ''You know, I do feel very blessed to have a fourth baby and I do think it’s a gift, but I was so ill with Johnny, I couldn’t get out of bed. I was in hospital twice on a drip.''

We are overjoyed for the parents. We certainly can't wait to find out their baby boy's actual name in the coming days.