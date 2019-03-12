Aaron Carter slams Michael Jackson’s accusers in furious rant

Aaron Carter has slammed Michael Jacksons alleged sexual abuse victims and made threats against one of them.

The singer has dismissed the allegations made against Michael in the documentary Leaving Neverland.

He also said that he believes the accusers Wade Robson and James Safechuck are financially motivated in their accusations.

The 31-year-old questioned the pairs timing wen it came to speaking out about the sexual abuse they claimed to have suffered at the hands of Michael.

He said, ''You're a grown man, and when Michael Jackson was alive, you are backing him, you are up his a**, you are kissing his a**, you are there to testify for him under oath, and then when he dies, you decide that's a good time to come out?''

He continued, ''No, what you are doing is, you're actually stomping on an icon and a legend's grave – you're stomping his grave."

Aaron added, ''Why not do it when he was alive? Why not do it when he was being accused of all of these molestation charges. Why not do it then and actually indict a perpetrator?''

He went on to say that Wade and James should have made their claims during the 2005 molestation trial.

He also said that he would sleep in Michael's bed when he was 15 – and nothing inappropriate ever happened.

He said, ''I hung out with Michael Jackson, I stayed at his house, I stayed in his bedroom…It's hard for me to understand – how am I supposed to understand that when my own personal experience with him was gentle and beautiful and loving and embracing.''

The Leaving Neverland, which has aired in the UK, contains horrifying allegations of child abuse from the two men who claim they were abused by Michael as young boys.

It has divided Michael's fans and been the topic of discussion on social media.