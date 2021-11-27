A variety of Irish singers are performing in Liffey Valley this December

With all the doom and gloom surrounding us these days, it can be hard to get into the festive spirit. Luckily, Liffey Valley have just what we need this Christmas season, to keep us merry and bright while we tackle the never ending Christmas list!

This festive season, Liffey Valley Shopping Centre, one of Ireland’s largest shopping and leisure destinations, is delighted to announce a line-up of festive entertainment for its customers to enjoy while they explore the centre, check off their holiday gift list and spend some quality time with loved ones.

Committed to enhancing the Christmas shopping experience, Liffey Valley Shopping Centre has invited a series of celebrated and emerging Irish artists to perform on the magical Western Plaza in the countdown to the big day, kicking off with rising star Saibh Skelly this Saturday, November 27.

Capturing audiences with his original songs, singer-songwriter Sam Clifford will take over the mic on Saturday, December 4, before Roise Byrne treats shoppers to a medley of Christmas songs and feel-good anthems on Saturday, December 11.

Famed for their powerful voices and rich harmonies, Dublin Gospel Choir will deliver a truly enchanting performance on the last Saturday before Christmas as visitors shop the final items on their list and soak up the seasonal cheer before enjoying a bite to eat in one of the 20 restaurants or a good movie with the kids in Liffey Valley’s state-of-the-art cinema.

Magicians, jugglers and acrobatics will be on hand to keep the little ones entertained every Sunday with over 80 stores, including Ireland’s first Zara concept store, the all-new TK Maxx and beauty powerhouse Rituals Cosmetics, stocked with the perfect gift ideas for everyone.

Wrapping up your Christmas list with a chance to give the precious gift of time to families caring for Ireland’s sickest children, Liffey Valley Shopping Centre is also offering free gift wrapping from its special Christmas wrapping station located beside Five Guys for purchases over €75.00, with all funds raised donated to the Laura Lynn Foundation.

