A six-year-old boy faces serious injuries after dog attack in Carlow

A six-year-old boy in Carlow has been hospitalised and faces serious injuries after suffering a dog attack on Monday evening.

As reported by The Independent, the young boy was airlifted to Our Lady’s Hospital for Sick Children in Crumlin on Monday evening after being attacked by a pitbull in the garden of a house.

It is believed that a neighbour intervened to help save the child after hearing a commotion. The boy’s injuries are horrific but non-life-threatening.

In a statement, a Garda spokesperson said, “Gardaí are investigating an incident where a male youth was injured by a dog at approximately 7:30pm on Monday.”

“The male youth was taken to Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries,” the spokesperson explained, adding, “The dog has now been destroyed.”

This harrowing news comes just two months after an infant in Cork tragically died after being attacked by the family’s pet dog.

During the heartbreaking incident, it was discovered by family members that three-month-old baby Mia O’Connell suffered a fatal dog attack while she was asleep in a baby basket on her mother’s bed.

Paramedics rushed the infant to Cork University Hospital, but sadly her injuries were too severe and Mia was pronounced dead a short time later.

Our thoughts go out to the young Carlow boy’s family during this worrisome time, and we hope he makes a speedy recovery.