A second stunning scented candle added to Natasha Rocca Devine’s collection

Craving the scent of summer to see you through these showery spring days? Well Natasha Rocca Devine, Ireland’s leading interior staging specialist, has you covered.

The entrepreneur has announced a second scented candle in her “The Secret Garden” collection created by Irish candlemaker La Bougie.

This candle, which follows on the success of her previously sold-out candle, has top notes of Bergamot and Tea Rose and is inspired by Natasha’s Italian heritage and memories of Italian summer travels.

The citrus notes initiate memories of summer travel (particularly important at this time), while the supporting notes of Cedarwood and Vetiver, ensure when combined to bring the outdoors indoors and create your own ‘Secret Garden’.

While continuing to work with her interiors staging business “The Interiors NRD” Studio, most often over Zoom and on sites whenever possible, The Secret Garden project has been a passion project for Natasha continuously expanding with each new scent.

The 2021 candle with its subtle, complex fresh citrus Bergamot tones reminiscent of golden lit citrus groves in Italy, combined with the nostalgic and impressive staying power of Tea Rose, is designed to energise and lift moods as we head into summer.

“Expanding ‘The Secret Garden’ Candle collection, and working with the incredibly talented perfumer, Lucy Hagerty of La Bougie candles, along with Barry McCall and all the Irish-based teams involved, has really been a dream come true for me. Launching a new fragrance during lockdown was a challenge, but the success of the first candle has been such a positive experience for me in terms of realising my dream to design home accessories and fragrances, that one candle has now turned into a collection!”

Speaking of curating the scent and design of the candle, Natasha says; “This second candle in The Secret Garden collection is inspired by summer travel, particularly with notes of Italy where my family are from and one of my favourite places to holiday. A perfect candle for summer, I hope to bring the inspiration of international travel to Irish homes over the coming months, even if we must forgo sunnier climes. Candles are truly one of life’s little luxuries – the ritual of lighting a candle either alone or with family and friends, it is a special way to connect over a meal, event, or to relax and unwind. The collection is named after my favourite childhood book and inspired by my love of travel and nature with this scent being a proud reference to my Italian heritage.”

Natasha continued “This candle encompasses so many points of pride for me, a superb luxurious and sustainable Irish product, created by La Bougie’s unique rapeseed blend of wax and cotton wicks in their West Cork perfumery using prized aromatics and botanical oils from around the world. Its stylish design with its distinctive art deco inspired navy-blue glass container with gold feathered fans is recyclable and perfect for plants, paintbrushes or make-up brushes and stationery, with sustainability being an important feature in my designs”.

Speaking about the candle, Lucy says; “Natasha explained what she had in mind in terms of ingredients and her inspiration from her love of summer travel, and we had multiple consultations and trials on scents that would suit. The classic aromatic, Bergamot, found in many perfumes takes centre stage in the second Secret Garden Scent alongside Lime, Sicilian Lemon and the beautiful Tea Rose. This perfume will conjure up memories of outside picnics under dappled sunlight and will herald the summer when travel and adventure is unlikely this year.”

The Candle is available from Natasha’s website https://www.theinteriorsnrd.com/(and stockists noted), priced at €30 for a 30ml glass. The burn time of The Secret Garden candle is 50 hours and launches this Spring.