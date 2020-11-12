It has been reported that a nurse has been charged with the murder of eight babies and the attempted murder of 10 babies, at the Countess of Chester Hospital neonatal unit in England, following an investigation.

According to a spokesperson for Cheshire police, 30-year-old Lucy Letby is due to appear at Warrington Magistrates’ Court tomorrow to face the charges.

"Lucy Letby, of Arran Avenue, Hereford, is facing eight charges of murder and 10 charges of attempted murder," the spokesperson revealed, adding, "The charges relate to the period of June 2015 to June 2016."

This is the third time the nurse has been arrested as part of this investigation, which began in 2017, as she was arrested by the police in 2018 and again in 2019, but was bailed pending further inquiries.

The nurse on trial happened to speak to the Chester and District Standard newspaper in 2013, when she said that she cared for babies requiring various levels of support.

While training as a student nurse, Lucy worked at this same neonatal until in the Countess of Chester Hospital, before qualifying as a children's nurse. She continued to work at this unit after graduating.

Police have assured that all of the parents whose babies are involved in this investigation are being kept fully updated, as developments unfold.