A nine-year-old boy has died following Astroworld tragedy

Nine-year-old Ezra Blount has sadly died after being trampled on at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Concert, which took place just over a week ago.

The horrific incident has been described as a mass casualty, as crowds began to surge towards the stage during Travis Scott’s performance, causing many people to suffocate, pass out and get trampled on. As of now, 10 people have died from injuries sustained at Astroworld, three of which are under the age of 18.

Nine-year-old Ezra was sitting on his dad Treston’s shoulders during the crowd surge, however, Ezra fell to the ground and was trampled on when his father passed out due to the mounting pressure.

Ezra suffered severe injuries following the festival and was put in a medically induced coma. Speaking to ABC13 Houston on Sunday, his family confirmed the harrowing news that their little boy had passed away.

Credit: Taylor Blount

In a statement obtained by People, the Blount family’s attorney, Ben Crump said, “The Blount family tonight is grieving the incomprehensible loss of their precious young son. This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, what should have been a joyful celebration.”

“Ezra's death is absolutely heartbreaking. We are committed to seeking answers and justice for the Blount family. But tonight we stand in solidarity with the family, in grief, and in prayer.”

Since the shocking Astroworld tragedy, 30-year-old Travis Scott has offered to pay for all the funeral costs for each casualty, and has said that he’s “distraught by the situation and desperately wishes to share his condolences and provide aid to [the families] as soon as possible, but wants to remain respectful of each family's wishes on how they'd best like to be connected,” according to a statement shared by People.

Our thoughts go out to Ezra’s parents and loved ones during this unimaginably difficult time.