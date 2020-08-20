A must-read! Cecelia Ahern announces new novel Freckles

Cecelia Ahern has some wonderful bookish news! The author just revealed her new novel Freckles will be published in autumn 2021.

The Year I Met You writer shared the news on Twitter this afternoon. She wrote: “I’m so excited to announce my new novel freckles will be publishing in autumn 2021!

“Freckles is a story about connecting the dots, human connection & belonging. i hope you love it as much as i do!” she gushed.

The author stressed that there is more news to come and that fans can already pre-order her next book.

The book will be published by HarperCollins.

Cecelia published the sequel to her bestseller P.S I Love You last year. Postscript was a huge success and has amassed heaps of praise from book lovers all around the world.

The book was such a hit that it is already being adapted for the big screen. That’s right, a Postscript movie is in the works and is set to see the return of P.S I Love You’s lead actress Hilary Swank. Cecelia told Newstalk, "Hilary is back and Alcon Films, who produced it. It’s really lovely to meet everyone again after so much time."

The author said the movie is still in early stages but it is definitely happening. “We haven’t got a screen writer or director, which we need, but it's going to happen.”

You can pre-order Freckles by Cecelia Ahern here.