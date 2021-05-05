Meteor shower with shooting stars to be seen from Ireland tonight

Looking for something a bit different to do this evening? Why not try looking towards the sky as a beautiful meteor shower with shooting stars will be visible from Ireland tonight.

The skies across Ireland will be dazzling with shooting stars, as Earth passes through a field of dust left behind by Halley’s Comet.

As keen astrologists will know, the Eta Aquariids is an annual meteor shower associated with Halley’s Comet, and can be seen from all over the world each year during April and May, with peak activity set for this evening, May 5.

So, tonight the skies across Ireland will be ablaze with shooting stars as the Eta Aquariid hits prime time, with up to 20 meteors to be seen every hour up until early morning on Thursday.

Astronomy Ireland’s David Moore commented that, “Tuesday night and Wednesday night are the two best nights to watch from Ireland.”

“There will be from 10 to 20 an hour and two to three times more shooting stars than normal.”

You might want to extend your bedtime slightly, as David notes that the best time to view the meteor shower from Ireland would be after midnight.