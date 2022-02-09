A man has been charged with sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Fermoy

*Trigger Warning* – Article discusses sexual assault.

A 36-year-old man has now been charged with sexual assaulting a 16-year-old girl in Fermoy, Co. Cork.

As reported by Independent.ie, Kamil Szymczak appeared before Mallow District Court this morning, leaving with charges of sexual assault. The alleged attack occurred on Monday afternoon, shortly before 1:20pm in the center of Fermoy, mere meters from the town’s church building.

The charge was brought contrary to Section 2 of the Criminal Law (Rape Amendment Act), 1990, the publication reports.

When speaking to Judge Alec Gabbett, Detective Garda David Forsythe said that Mr. Szymczak made no reply to gardaí when the matter was formally put to him after he was arrested, cautioned and charged at Fermoy Garda Station.

Judge Gabbett was also informed that Mr. Szymczak is currently seeing a doctor and a psychiatrist for serious drug and alcohol addiction issues.

In response to Mr. Szymczak’s defense solicitor asking whether the incident could be considered “a stupid incident” and “at the lower end of the scale”, Judge Gabbett summarised: “(He) went up behind a lady, a juvenile, and tried to forcibly remove her undergarments – it is alleged. I don't see how you could not see that as serious?”

Noting bail objections from the Gardaí, Judge Gabbett refused bail for Mr. Szymczak, meaning that he will remain in police custody.

During the alleged attack two teenage boys ran to the young girl’s aid upon hearing her screams, causing a man to run from the scene.

The 16-year-old girl is believed to have sustained minor injuries, although she is understandably traumatised by the whole experience. Meanwhile, one of the teenage boys who came to her aid also went to hospital for minor injuries.