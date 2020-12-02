30 of the best gift ideas for your sister

Sisters, as well as we know them, are notoriously difficult to buy for. Fussy with their skincare, their make-up (your skincare, your make-up) it can be hard to get it just right. And this Christmas, more than ever, you want to make sure she really likes what you give her. It’s been a tough year. So we could all do with a little pampering, and the gifts below will take her from a night out on the town to winding down with a bubble bath afterwards.

Parfois Tote Bag (RRP €19.99)

Parfois, the Portuguese women’s accessories brand, has always been synonymous with pretty bags and jewellery at affordable prices. The price of this Parfois tote makes it a gorgeous gift for your sister that looks way more expensive. It has a removable strap and comes in 4 autumn colours including Bordeaux, Camel, Ecru or Khaki.

Coast Christmas Nightwear Gift Box (RRP €59.00)

This beautiful gift box from the fashion house normally associated with stunning outfits for big days out, includes pyjamas, slippers and an eye mask.

Easilocks SOS Keratin Rescue Treatment (RRP €37.90)

The world’s first DIY keratin treatment for the ultimate salon experience from home. You can give your sister the gift of 12 weeks of silky-smooth hair thanks to this 10 minute at-home application. Decreased styling time, erased frizz, increased smoothness…the best sister award goes to you.

It’s That Time Of Year by Roisin Meaney (Hachette)

Sheila O'Flanagan describes this book as 'Warm and uplifting’ which means your sister is bound to enjoy it.

It's the day before the wedding. Three strangers arrive home to Ireland to the house that gave each of them refuge when they needed it most. They are there to celebrate the winter wedding of their beloved Annie, the woman who fostered them in their childhoods. Now Julia is a world-famous singer living in luxury in Paris and Eddie is a chef in London, while Steph spends her days on a remote Greek island, running a writers' retreat with her older lover. All three have moved on from the past, but as the wedding celebrations get underway, certain truths come to light. It turns out that some hurts last longer than others. As Annie says 'I do', with an unexpected twist for her wedding party, will Julia, Eddie and Steph discover their own happy-ever-afters in time for Christmas Day?

Aldi Ladies’ Sheepskin Slippers (RRP €19.66)

They literally walked out the door (no pun intended!) so be quick if you want to pick these gorgeous slippers up for your sister. Snuggly, comfy and oh-so- indulgent sheepskin-lined slippers with genuine suede uppers. Available in tan or dark grey. Sizes 3-8 and instore from 6th December.

Aine McKenna Ceramics (RRP various)

Áine McKenna is a ceramic designer and artist. She creates delicate giftware items made from porcelain paper clay with the intention that the pieces look like paper. You will find her in the Down Arts Centre, 2-6 Irish Street, Downpatrick or get in touch with her here.

The Handmade Soap Co. ‘Grapefruit and May Chang Candle’ (RRP €12.55)

Sweet, zesty spice. And all things floral and nice. You can never have too many candles, right? Especially ones that smell as good as this one does.

When they’re feeling a little frazzled, this candle will surround them with the empowering scent of grapefruit and may chang. Bursting with grapefruit zing and level-headed may chang, it calms the mind, soothes the soul and turns the air delicious. Made from natural soy wax, it’s pure inhalable bliss.

Thalgo Source Marine Surprise (RRP €9.90)

This is a 4-day treatment with unmatched moisturising power that your sister will thank you for. One drop of this crystal-clear solution, rich in hyaluronic acid, delivers 24 hours of absolute hydration.

Skingredients ‘Cleanser + Fats’ (RRP €59.95)

Skingredient’s luxe range includes this PreProbiotic Cleanse, a dreamy, creamy, lightweight cleansing lotion that nurtures the skin, with the muscle to remove eye makeup and cleanse the remains of the day away. It’s got the three 3 ps: prebiotics, probiotics and polyhydroxy acid.

PreProbiotic Cleanse is the first step of the Core 4 routine. Use it to cleanse skin, remove eye makeup, hydrate, and gently exfoliate skin. In PreProbiotic Cleanse, the clue is in the name: it is formulated with prebiotics and probiotics which work together to balance the good and bad bacteria on your skin, and to protect your skin’s microbiome.

Skin Good Fats is your rich moisturiser and night cream, which locks in hydration, while reducing inflammation and irritation. This ceramide barrier balm works by replenishing your skin’s essential fats, vitamins and goodness to bring equilibrium to your skin.

Dunnes Stores Embellished Hat (RRP €7.87)

Stay warm when the temperature drops with this charming hat. Adorned with eye-catching embellishments, it features a supremely soft bobble detail.

Clarins ‘Aroma Ritual Set’ (RRP €59.00)

This set is dedicated to well-being and relaxation, so your sister can unwind, take a moment for herself and transform her bathroom into a spa! In addition to the pleasure of relaxation, she’ll enjoy moisturised, firmer, more toned skin with improved elasticity.

This body care set is composed of a relaxing bath oil, an invigorating and toning body balm, and a delectable orange, geranium and spearmint scented candle for a homemade self-care spa session. The set includes:

200ml Tonic Body Lotion

200ml Tonic Bath & Shower

50g Tonic Candle

This is the perfect gift for someone who struggles to relax and unwind.

Easi Waver from Easilocks (RRP €101.07)

The Easi Waver is the perfect way to add instant body and bounce to your locks with zero damage. The S-shaped attachment and interlocking curved plates produce natural-looking waves and a flawless finish within minutes. Your sister can master at-home waves while you can take the crown for best-present buyer.

Avoca Collection ‘Tea Rose Gift Set’ (RRP €34.95)

With all the stress of the holidays, sometimes the best gift you can give someone is the opportunity to relax.

This gift set, with its delicate fragrance of tea rose creates a floral, feminine scent and the perfect excuse to disappear to the tub for an hour amid the Christmas rush. This beautifully packaged gift set contains a liquid soap, candle and moisturising hand cream all delicately perfumed with this delightful infusion.

The perfect gift for a loved one in need of a little pampering.

Dr. Hauschka Refresh Essentials Set (RRP €34.95)

Give the gift of glowing skin with the Dr. Hauschka Refresh Essentials Set, complete with two of Dr. Hauschka’s hero products.

For the ultimate in pampering choose the Dr. Hauschka Refresh Essentials Set. The senses will be awakened and energised with the Dr. Hauschka Shower Cream, with its invigorating lemon and lemongrass scent, followed by the fragrant and luxurious Dr. Hauschka Lemon Lemongrass Vitalizing Body Oil, which contains joboba oil with extracts of lemon peel, lemongrass and mistletoe to diminish the appearance of cellulite and firms and fortifies the skin.

A little luxury never goes astray, especially around the holidays when our skin comes under pressure from late nights and parties.

Vera Wang Princess Gift Set (RRP: €44.50)

Vera Wang Princess is an exotic fruity, floral bouquet teased with vanilla and an unexpected twist of pink guava. The Vera Wang Princess Gift Set comes with a 30ml Eau De Toilette as well as a 118ml hair and body mist that’ll give the scent more mileage. The perfume is inspired by a modern-day princess who is playful, unpredictable and fearless, perfect for your sister.

Rebeluna ‘Pro Blending Sponge’ (RRP €22)

The ultimate beauty tools to gift her this Christmas, this beautifully soft sponge set creates a flawless airbrushed finish. Hugely versatile products, which can be used to apply foundation, concealer, cream and liquid blush, highlight and contour, the smooth application will wow her.

Pretty, useful and always appreciated, the Rebeluna sponge duo will be top of her list this year.

Sally Hansen Insta-Dri (RRP €7.99)

New Insta-Dri dries in 60 seconds and requires just a single step so you can take that nail look to-go anytime, anywhere. Formulated with a base and topcoat for extended wear and full-coverage, streak-free shine. The beauty of this range is that there are 24 colours so you are bound to find one that your sister loves.

Marks & Spencer Alphabet Mug (RRP €6.75)

No more fighting over mugs! Give her, her very own alphabet mug! These mugs make for a fun, personalised gift. They come in four different colours in every letter of the alphabet. Each mug is made from dishwasher-safe china.

Yves Saint Laurent ‘Mascara Volume Effet Faux Cils Eye Must-Haves Gift Set’ (RRP €33.00)

Creating show-stopping lashes for the festive season with this iconic mascara, that has been remastered to deliver even more volume, length and flexibility in just one stroke. The brand’s signature triple-film complex is at the heart of the formula, featuring a coating film for intensity, a conditioning film for curve and a fixing film for long-lasting results. In addition, a potent blend of Walnut Leaf Extract, from YSL's Ourika Gardens in Morocco, B5 pro-vitamin and Argan Oil work to strengthen and care for each lash and boost the natural lash colour for a fluttery, eye-catching finish.

Accentuate yours eyes this Christmas with this black eyeliner, a long-wearing, oil-free formula that creates enviable definition. Gliding comfortably across skin, the creamy eyeliner pencil delivers intense colour with up to 16 hours of impactful wear.

The expert makeup remover ensures a gentle yet effective cleanse with its mild bi-phase formula, specially formulated to capture makeup from the delicate eye and lip areas. Eliminating even stubborn waterproof mascaras and long-wearing lip colours, the gentle formula expertly refreshes while respecting skin to leave it feeling comfortable and clean.

Olay Regenerist Retinol24 Night Face Moisturiser With Retinol & Vitamin B3 (RRP €34.99)

Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Facial Moisturiser penetrates deep into skin’s surface layers with their proprietary blend combines Vitamin B3 + Retinoid complex. It hydrates skin for 24 hours and comes with a bounty of benefits. Your sister will see visible improvements in fine lines & wrinkles, smoothness, brightness, firming, dark spots and pores.

This fragrance and dye free moisturiser absorbs quickly and goes deep into your skin’s surface layers so you wake up every morning to younger-looking, radiant skin. They promise your sister will be transformed after 28 days daily use. Well, her skin will.

Aldi Face Roller (RRP €7.86)

If your sister hasn’t started ‘rolling’ her face then she needs this in her life. The beauty secret of the year this roller, will take her skincare routine to the next level with this must-have beauty tool. Ideal for rolling serums, moisturisers and face mask essence into the skin. Choose from Rose or Jade Roller. Instore 6th December.

Lisa Lip Star ‘Luna’ (RRP €30.00)

Christmas is the best time to pull off a signature lip colour. Gift her a little glamour this year, this year's star of the show – LUNA by Lisa Lip Star. This set features 5 new shades of mini velvet matte lipsticks with matching mini lip liners.

This set includes Mini Matte Lipsticks – rich, pigmented and wearable lipstick shades with a velvet matte finish, and Mini Lip Liners – highly pigmented mini lip pencils that will keep your lips looking beautiful and defined during the Holiday season.

Includes shades: Dreamy, Honey Kiss, Prinny, Blossom and Pout.

La Roche Posay ‘Ciciplast Hand and Lip Soothe and Repair Set’ (RRP €12.00)

The ultimate winter survival product, this hands and lips duo is perfect for cracked, dry and sensitive skin. Soothe and protect hands and lips with Cicaplast, a multi-purpose repairing range for sensitive skin.

Cicaplast helps to soothe everyday irritations and dry patches and provide a long-lasting protective barrier. Cicaplast hands is quickly absorbed, non-sticky and acts as a barrier cream that leaves an invisible protective glove-like effect. Cicaplast Lips leaves a protective film on your lips that leaves them feeling soft and comfortable. Suitable for extreme dryness and damaged skin.

A handbag must-have, this is one gift that is always appreciated.

Home is wherever I’m with you – Framed tile (RRP €90)

Irish artist Sarah McKenna creates unique pottery. This handmade ceramic tile is impressed with a lacy pattern, adorned with a simple line drawing of a house with a bright red glossy heart at the centre of the home.

The tiles, which are textured with wallpaper patterns are formed from flat pieces of clay which framed in white wooden frames made in Clonakilty, Co Cork.

Buy it here.

Vichy ‘Cleansing Ritual Set’ (RRP €20.00)

The Vichy Cleansing gift set is the perfect cleansing option for sensitive skin, whether you’re seeking a relaxed cleansing ritual or a fast fix Pureté Thermal to remove impurities, makeup and excess dirt while soothing the skin. The Aqualia Thermal Day and Night is the perfect finish to keep the skin hydrated for up to 48 hours, giving beautiful healthy-looking results.

The set includes: Pureté Thermale 3-in-1 One Step Cleanser, Pureté Thermale Eye Make-Up Remover, Aqualia Thermal Light Day Care, Aqualia Thermal Night Spa.

Lidl ‘Alessandra Ambrosio Wave Iron’ (RRP €21.99)

Lidl have partnered with Brazilian model, Alessandra Ambrosio to create a line of affordable and effective hair styling products, including a hair straightener, rotating hot air brush and volume styling brush range. These items drop in stores on the 7th of December and are tipped to go fast, so you better be on the ball with this one!

Ralph Lauren ‘WOMAN’ Set (RRP €73.80)

A magnetic contrast between scents of bold florals and rich woods. Feminine and powerful, the iconic Tuberose Flower conveys opulence with bright, luminous inflections. Rich Sandalwood adds an alluring and enveloping creaminess and depth of character to juicy blackcurrant notes.

This Gift Set Includes:

Ralph Lauren Woman Eau de Parfum 50ml

Woman Body Lotion 75ml

Travel size rollerball perfume 10m

Discover the perfect Ralph Lauren perfume gift set for her; perfect for her handbag and presented in a luxurious Ralph Lauren gift box, this Christmas gift will not disappoint.

The Body Shop ‘Winter Jasmine Duo’ (RRP €12.00)

Scrub and smooth from head-to-toe with the floral and fragrant Winter Jasmine Duo.

Buff that beautiful body to silky-softness with the gently exfoliating scrub. Moisturise with a creamy dollop of moisturising Body Butter so skin feels smoother, softer and nourished.

Made with jasmine extract from India, this duo will leave you smelling seriously festive. It’s the perfect Christmas gift for treating someone special.

Set includes:

Jasmine Body Scrub.

Jasmine Body Butter.

Mini bath lily made with recycled plastic

Cocoa Brown Ultimate Tan Lovers Gift Set (RRP €24.95)

Worth €50, you can spoil your sister for half the price with the Cocoa Brown Ultimate Tan Lovers Gift Set. It is packed with all you need for a proper pamper and to sport a golden glow, whatever the weather!

Clinique Great Skin Everywhere Set (RRP €80.00)

Help her to maintain her skin with a daily skincare routine wherever she is with this home and away set of Clinique’s best-sellers. Presented in a travel-friendly transparent cosmetic bag, the Great Skin Everywhere Dramatically Different Hydrating Jelly Set combines a skincare trio in both full and miniature sizes. The set includes All About Clean Liquid Facial Soap Mild, Clarifying Lotion Twice a Day Exfoliator and Dramatically Different Moisturising Lotion.