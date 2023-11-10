A Hug for You! Adam King launches charity Christmas card range in Aldi

From November 16th, Adam King’s much loved ‘A Hug for You’ Christmas cards will launch exclusively in ALDI stores nationwide. The collection of cards will be available in four adorable styles, inspired by Adam’s original design that won over the hearts of the nation on the Late Late Toy Show in 2020.

ALDI is delighted to confirm that a donation of 20c from each card sold will be gifted to the Irish Wheelchair Association. The charity believes in inclusion and equal opportunities for all and provides vital support to those living with physical disabilities in Ireland. Money raised will assist them in carrying out their life changing work across the country.

Speaking about the launch of his cards in ALDI stores nationwide, Adam King said: “I am so excited that my new Christmas cards will be in ALDI’s 160 stores nationwide. I hope they make people very happy this Christmas time!”

Make sure to pick up the cards while you can, as they are available from November 16th, while stocks last!