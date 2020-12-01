A Great British Bake Off special is airing on Channel 4 tonight

We think it’s fair to say that the Great British Bake Off has been our saving grace over the past few months. We’ve absolutely loved tucking into a slice of the Bake Off tent every Tuesday night, watching our budding bakers battle it out for the first place prize.

What can we say — there’s just something so soothing, yet gripping about the prospect of a perfectly baked cake!

But alas, all good things must come to an end, which is why we were bitterly disappointed when the final episode aired last week, crowning Peter as 2020’s well-deserved winner, knowing we’ll have to wait an entire year before we’re introduced to a brand new crop of bakers yet again.

However, Bake Off fans will be pleased to know that the Bake Off season isn’t quite over yet, as a new, Bake Off special will be airing tonight on Channel 4, to fill that Paul Hollywood-shaped hole in our hearts.

This special episode will air at 8pm this evening, and will look back at the best bits from the last 10 years of the Great British Bake Off.

That’s right, we can expect to see some of our favourite bakers from years gone by, as they tackle pastry, bread, cake and perhaps even that infamous baked alaska.

That’s not all though, oh no. As usual Bake Off fans can also look forward to two very special Christmas themed episodes which will air over the festive season.

These festive specials will feature contestants from previous years returning to the Bake Off tent, and compete for that coveted star-baker title yet again.

While viewers can expect to see the Bake Off judges, Paul and Prue take to the tent, newcomer Matt Lucas will be joined by Bake Off Extra Slice co-host, Tom Allen, who will be stepping in for new dad Noel Fielding, who was on paternity leave at the time of filming.