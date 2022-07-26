A glimpse into Tyson & Paris Fury’s daughter’s lavish christening

Tyson Fury and his wife Paris have recently celebrated their daughter Athena’s christening and the mum-of-six has shared snaps from the glamorous day.

Paris kicked off the christening content by sharing family portraits to her 1M Instagram followers captioned, “Our beautiful baby Athena’s christening day. So blessed to have our special girl. Photos @richard.dash”.

The beautiful family snaps show her and her hubby at home and in the church with their sons Prince John James, Prince Tyson II and Prince Adonis Amaziah wearing matching grey checked suits, alongside the boys’ sisters Venezuela, Valencia and Athena.

Paris looked fabulous in a pink one shouldered dress and curly updo, while her boxer husband wore an eye-catching shirt and white trousers. Athena looked adorable in a long white christening gown and matching bow in her hair.

The 32-year-old also shared a glimpse inside the party after the church service, which took place on July 23. She wrote, “The party room was so beautiful just had to share. Thanks to my amazing events organiser @go_pr_and_events”.

The room was decked out with pink and gold decor, from balloons to a light display that spelled out Athena’s name. Each table was decorated with a tree full of pink and white flowers.

The christening party was complete with a pink and white two-tiered cake, pink donuts, cake-pops, biscuits with crosses on them, and an incredible pink chocolate fountain.

Fury also revealed there was a children’s play area with a ball pit to keep the little ones at the party entertained.

“Sweet treats and the best thing for a party with kids… A PLAY AREA! @thekidcorneruk Kept all the kids happy = happy parents (highly recommend) Good thinking @go_pr_and_events”.

Many of Paris’ followers left kind messages complimenting the lavish party for her 11-month-old’s christening day. One wrote, “Amazing family pictures, lifetime memories x”.

“Beautiful pics, looks like you had a lovely day”, penned a second follower. A third added, “Looks wonderful, gorgeous family”.