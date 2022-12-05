A glimpse inside Molly Mae Hague’s ‘dreamy’ baby shower

Former Love Island star Molly Mae Hague hosted her baby shower over the weekend and we cannot get enough of the dreamy photos.

Molly shared an insight into her baby shower, which she described as “very special” to her 6.8M Instagram followers.

Sharing a collection of gorgeous snaps surrounded by her nearest and dearest, the 23-year old captioned the post, “I had my dream baby shower with the people I love”.

The former reality TV star wore a floor-length brown bodycon dress with her long blonde locks curled and down.

There was no hiding the dreamy and all-white theme of the baby shower as white clouds hung from the ceiling and a white display stand with clouds on it that read, ‘Welcome to a celebration of Baby Fury. 4th December 2022’, welcomed guests as they walked in.

A sea of candles decorated the white tables as well as pillars of white flower displays throughout the room. There was a 'craving station' where guests could enjoy Molly's pregnancy craving of rolled ice-cream with chocolatey toppings.

A black and white photobooth captured sweet moments between Hague and her besties, including a lovely shot of her and Maura Higgins holding up her beloved childhood elephant teddy, Ellie Belly.

Credit: Instagram

Guests were all dressed in white and included Love Island’s Maura Higgins, Stephanie Lam who also appeared on Love Island, and blogger Tayla Blue.

Molly’s other half, Tommy Fury, made a surprise appearance at the baby shower and gifted her a black Chanel handbag.

Many famous faces commented under the Instagram post to share their thoughts on the lavish-looking party.

Mrs Hinch wrote, “Wow so so special xx”, while Love Islander Rosie Anna Williams penned, “Stunning in every way”.

Lifestyle content creator Naomi Genes added, “You look so beautiful”. Another former Love Island star Ellie Brown said, “Perfect day”.

Credit: Instagram

After the shower was over, the mum-to-be shared a snap with some of the fabulous gifts she received for her little one, including many bags from Selfridges and Jo Malone.

Molly announced the exciting news that she and Tommy were expecting their first child together in September of this year by posting an emotional video of the pair talking about their future together.

In October, the happy couple went on to reveal that they’re expecting a baby girl with a cute clip of them popping a gender reveal balloon that released pink confetti into the air.

Molly has not revealed her exact due date but she shared weeks ago that she has passed the six-month mark of her pregnancy so she doesn't have long to go.