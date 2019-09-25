‘A gift from above’: Jenna Dewan shares first photo of her baby bump

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee are set to welcome their first child together in the coming months.

Soon-to-be mum-of-two Jenna shared the first photo of her blossoming baby bump and she looks so content.

The mum cuddled up to her six-year-old daughter Everly in the photo. The Resident star shares her daughter with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

Jenna gushed about her growing family, “Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me.”

She continued, “Steve Kazee, you are a gift from above and I couldn’t be more excited to be expanding our family together.”

The Step Up star thanked her followers for their never-ending support, “Thank you guys for all the love!!”

The couple confirmed their news in an exclusive interview with People. They stated, “We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family!”

Steve also gushed about becoming a dad for the first time and thanked Jenna’s daughter for teaching him so much about parenthood.

The Tony Award winner wrote, "Jenna also brought with her one of the greatest gifts one could ever imagine…her beautiful daughter.”

“Evie burst into my life like a supernova and has continued to burn so brightly in it. I have learned so much about parenting already from watching how amazing Jenna is with her and Evie has taught me so much about what it means to love and communicate with a child and I can’t wait to give her a sibling and make our little family a little bit bigger,” he gushed.