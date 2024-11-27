A festive delight: indulge in afternoon tea at Dublin’s College Green Hotel

We had the pleasure of indulging in the Festive Afternoon Tea at the College Green Hotel Dublin Autograph Collection, and it truly lived up to its reputation as a festive delight. Nestled in the heart of Dublin, this elegant venue is the perfect setting for a seasonal treat or a fun day out with friends and family.

From the moment we entered the stunning Atrium Lounge, warmed by the crackling fire, the atmosphere was nothing short of magical. The attentive service added to the experience, ensuring every detail was perfect. The festive menu was a highlight, featuring a delectable mix of savoury bites like Maple Glazed Turkey on Irish White Loaf and Irish Smoked Salmon on Baked Guinness Bread. The sweet treats were equally indulgent, from the Lemon & Hazelnut Tart to the 70% Dark Chocolate and Orange Crunch and the College Green Tea Infused Panna Cotta, all perfectly paired with the hotel’s signature loose-leaf teas or a celebratory glass of Perrier-Jouët champagne.

Adding to the charm, the live music from the hotel’s resident pianist on weekends elevated the experience, creating a soothing and festive ambiance. Whether you’re looking for a special seasonal outing, a relaxing escape, or a luxurious afternoon in central Dublin, the College Green Hotel’s Festive Afternoon Tea is a must-try. It’s the perfect way to embrace the holiday spirit in style.

About:

The Festive Afternoon Tea menu is utterly delightful, offering a delectable selection of savoury and sweet bites, including traditional favourites such as Maple Glazed Turkey, Chive and Citrus Salad on a White Irish Loaf and Irish Smoked Salmon, Dill Caperberry Cream Cheese, Baked Guinness Bread (plus other delicious options) and for the sweet-toothed there’s a selection of cakes, in-house baked buttermilk scones with traditional accompaniments, plus an impressive array of sweet treats including Lemon & Hazelnut Tart, Citrus and Honey, Candied Hazelnuts; 70% Dark Chocolate and Orange Crunch, Burnt Orange Peel; Festive Spiced Pear Mousse, Sweet Sable Base; College Green Tea Infused Panna Cotta, Crunchy Oat Granola & White Chocolate; Pecan and Maple Caramel Pie, Pecan Popping Candy. Sample menu HERE.

At weekends, The Festive Afternoon Tea is accompanied by the dulcet tones of the hotel’s resident pianist from 12-4 pm (Sat & Sun).

Festive Signature Afternoon Tea Midweek (Mon – Thurs) €59 Weekend (Fri/Sat/Sun) €65 per person

Festive Peculiar Afternoon Tea Midweek (Mon – Thurs) €65 Weekend (Fri/Sat/Sun) €75 per person

Festive Champagne Afternoon Tea Midweek (Mon – Thurs) €79 Weekend (Fri/Sat/Sun) €85 per person

Excluding 25th December. T & C’s apply.

For more information visit www.thecollegegreenhotel.com or follow on Instagram here.

This experience was gifted to the author, but the review remains entirely unbiased.