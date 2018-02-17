A Disney Homeware store is open – now we just need the castle

While we may not have a palace to decorate, the news that Disney has opened a homeware store got us excited.

From lavish, Minnie Mouse adorned throw pillows to a Pluto-shaped piñata, we're loving every single item we've seen so far.

The store just opened in Disneyland’s Downtown Disney District in California, and Disney fans have been sharing snaps of the new merch.

If you're planning a trip to the Cali park, you'll be able to see for yourself all of the various items on display.

There's even an entire section dedicated just to pet accessories.

The items are also seasonal, and will change as the parks go through their various decors for the likes of Easter, Summer and Christmas.

If you're not lucky enough to be heading to California any time soon, many of the items are actually available online.

This way, we can still Disney-fy our homes without actually visiting the USA.

With a successful Disney store already on Dublin's Grafton Street, we may have to start a petition to get them stocking the homeware we want.