‘A courageous fight’: Actress Kelly Preston has died aged 57

Kelly Preston, actress and wife of John Travolta, has sadly passed away at the age of 57.

Travolta confirmed the heartbreaking news this morning by posting a stunning photo of his wife.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many."

He continued, "My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered.

The dad added, "I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal."

Preston was best known for her roles in Jerry Maguire, The Cat In The Hat and Mischief.

She is survived by her husband and their two children- 20-year-old Ella and nine-year-old Benjamin. Travolta and Preston lost their son Jett at the age of 16.