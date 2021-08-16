A brand new Penneys store is coming to The Square in Tallaght

Get ready Dublin shoppers — a brand new Penneys store is going to be opening up within the next few months!

After a year and a half of being cooped up indoors with nowhere to go and nobody to see, it’s fair to say that having a reason to say “Thanks, Penneys!” has never felt so good.

It truly is the little things in life which we missed the most during those lonely months in lockdown. The joy of being able to go out to the shops and pick up a few bargains. Being able to slip on a snazzy new outfit and show it off to all your mates. Refreshing your underwear drawer with a five-pack of pants and two three-packs of socks!

As soon as Penneys reopened this past May you best believe we were one of the first in the queue after nabbing one of those sought after appointment slots. A girl’s gotta do what a girl’s gotta do.

Therefore we were only too delighted to hear that a brand new Penneys store will be opening up in The Square, Tallaght, 21 years after it was first linked to the shopping centre.

The fashion retailer is going to be setting up shop in the same location where Debenhams used to be as reported by The Sunday Times, and will be opening in the coming months.

That’s not all though — there’s also going to be another brand new Penneys store opening up in Bray, Co. Wicklow too, which is said to feature twelve retail units, a bowling alley, restaurants and a new Stella cinema — how exciting!