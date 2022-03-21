A new Dino-themed rollercoaster is coming to Tayto Park next month

If you were a little bit dinosaur-obsessed as a kid, then brace yourself — Tayto Park have announced the arrival of a brand new dino-themed rollercoaster which will be added to the park next month.

Tayto Park, Ireland’s only theme park and zoo located in Ashbourne, Co. Meath, announced the exciting plans today, explaining that ‘Dino Dash’ is going to be their newest rollercoaster for kids.

Opening on Saturday, April 9, this first of its kind attraction in Ireland will mark the latest addition for children at the theme park and zoo.

The perfect day out this Easter midterm, ‘Dino Dash’ is said to be a thrilling ride for budding dinosaur enthusiasts, as visitors can get up close and personal with Raptors, T-Rex, Triceraptors and more!

Travel back in time in a safari jeep carriage and soar to the skies before dashing under the tail and head of an Apatosaurus Dino. Sweep through the twists and turns avoiding the grasp of Raptors — but be aware of a bubbling swamp underneath waiting to explode!

Reaching heights of 11.7 metres this state of the art attraction is a gently paced but exciting ride for youngsters, reaching up to speeds of 50Kph. The 260 metre long track will accommodate 10 safari themed carriages carrying 20 people at a time and is set to give dino fans the ultimate roar-some adventure.

Designed by Dutch company, Vekoma, this latest addition to Tayto Park marks an investment of over €3M, and will include an innovative track layout designed to give a smoother ride and better experience.

Preparing for the busy Easter holidays, Tayto Park have organised all sorts of activities to keep the whole family busy and entertained. The perfect day out for families this midterm break, Tayto Park will host the ultimate Easter egg hunt on Easter Sunday, April 17.

Families are encouraged to come and crack the secret code to discover Mr Tayto's hidden stash of chocolate Easter eggs dotted across the theme park and zoo!

Something for everyone, younger ones can enjoy ‘The Junior Zone’ with The Grand Carousel, The Lady Bird Loop and The Nissan Driving School amongst other attractions. Older kids and adults looking for their next adrenaline rush can immerse themselves in a host of exhilarating activities too.

Ride the Cú Chúlainn Coaster or take a splash on Ireland’s largest flume attraction, The Viking Voyage at the Park, all before putting your zoo skills to the test at the Tayto Park Zoo. Home to more than 250 animals, explore over 100 species from Amur Tiger and Amur Leopard, Ring-Tailed Lemurs and Mountain Lions to a fascinating array of Birds!

For more information visit: www.taytopark.ie