94% of Irish women feel lost choosing skin treatments

If you've ever stood in front of a beauty clinic menu feeling completely lost, you're not alone. A new study has found that 94% of Irish women aged 35-70 feel confused, overwhelmed or like they're basically guessing when it comes to choosing professional skin treatments. Which… yeah. Relatable.

Dublin skincare expert Eavanna Breen has spent 33 years in the Irish beauty industry and those stats hit hard enough that she's done a complete rethink of how her clinic operates. The result? She's just launched something called the Ageless Ageing Method, and it's designed to tackle the chaos head-on.

The research, which surveyed over 1,000 Irish women, uncovered some fairly jaw-dropping truths. 91% said they struggle to know which treatments are actually best because there's just so much out there. 85% said the industry bangs on about "anti-ageing" way too much and not nearly enough about feeling confident in your skin at whatever age you are. And 95% would prefer a long-term plan focused on skin health over quick-fix injectables or surgical options.

But here's the kicker: 68% of women are still buying or booking treatments as they go, with no overall plan. It's basically skincare roulette.

What the Ageless Ageing Method actually is

Traditional beauty clinics tend to operate like a restaurant menu. You pick something, get it done, maybe see results, maybe don't, then come back in six months and start over. Eavanna's new model flips that completely.

Eavanna Breen

Instead of one-off treatments, the Ageless Ageing Method offers a structured, personalised pathway. You get an expert-led plan built around your specific needs and timeframe. The treatments themselves are science-led and non-invasive, think IPL, microneedling, radiance chemical peels, radiofrequency, exosomes, Profhilo and bespoke facials, all dependent on what your skin actually needs. And crucially, there's ongoing coaching and check-ins so you're not left to figure it out alone.

"For too long, skincare has been about chasing youth," says Eavanna. "We're reframing the goal to confidence, education and ageing on your own terms. The Ageless Ageing Method replaces one-off treatments with a clear, personalised path that supports skin health now and into the future."

The other big shift? Education. Eavanna's making client lifestyle and skin education a much higher priority. Because your skin doesn't exist in a vacuum. Stress, diet, hormones, sleep, daily habits, all of it affects how your skin behaves. The idea is that you'll actually understand what's going on with your face instead of just hoping for the best.

The programmes on offer

At her Dublin 2 clinic, Eavanna's rolled out six tailored programmes. There's Clarity & Glow for brightness and targeting pigmentation, dullness and redness. Redness Reset is for sensitive or rosacea-prone skin. Sculpt & Tighten supports laxity, jawline definition and texture. Bright & Tight is a six-week seasonal or pre-event reboot. Collagen Rebuild focuses on firmness, fine lines and scarring. And the Complete Age-Well Protocol is the full long-term structure for overall skin health and glow.

All treatments are selected and performed following a professional assessment, so suitability varies. The clinic doesn't offer surgical procedures, it's all non-invasive.

Why this matters

The global anti-aging industry is worth €64 billion and a lot of it thrives on confusion and quick fixes. Eavanna's approach is refreshingly straightforward: give people a plan, educate them properly and support them long-term. It's skincare that respects your intelligence instead of banking on your insecurity.

And given that the facialist to the stars (her client list includes Nadia Forde, Glenda Gilson, Samantha Mumba, Greg O'Shea and Thalia Heffernan) has spent over three decades in the industry and worked with more than 10,000 clients, she knows what she's talking about.

