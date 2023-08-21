90210’s Jana Kramer shares fears about labour as due date nears

Jana Kramer has opened up about her thoughts on giving birth as her due date nears.

The former One Tree Hill star is currently expecting a baby boy with her fiancé Allan Russell.

As her due date approaches, Jana has admitted to feeling ‘fearful’ when she thinks about her upcoming C-section.

Opening up about her pregnancy to her 2M Instagram followers, Jana answered a Q&A from her fans.

When asked about her honest opinions on her third delivery, the former 90210 actress explained, “Listen I’m not gonna lie I have my fears. It’s a scary unknown thing even with a ‘scheduled c-section’”.

“All I can pray for is a healthy baby and a smooth delivery. The reality is I can’t control the outcomes or what’s going to happen”.

Jana continued, “So when I get fearful or start to panic I just need to pray and be positive that it’s all going to be okay. To ruminate on what ifs only further causes anxiety when it’s not in my hands”.

“And yeah I’m not thrilled with the not feeling my legs part in c section cause we all know my @whinedownpodcast listeners heard my precious freak out”.

Kramer closed off by adding, “But it’s a blip in time and I need to not set myself up with anxiety already thinking about that. I will be blessed though to have the calm presence of Allan with me through it all”.

Jana and Allan announced they were expecting a bundle of joy together back in June by posting a cute snap of the pair holding a positive pregnancy test.

When sharing the news the 39-year-old penned, “We’ve been keeping another secret from you guys (I promise this is the last Announcement…at least for a little while) but I’m pregnant!!!!”.

“Beyond blessed and grateful for this baby to be a part of our story. I never thought I would see the word pregnant again on a test, but thankful for @clearblue for making it as clear as ever”.

Jana is already mum to a seven-year-old daughter named Jolie and four-year-old son named Jace with her ex-husband Mike Caussin.