80-year-old woman tragically passes away following Cork car crash

An 80-year-old woman has tragically lost her life following a road traffic collision in Cork.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Midleton, Co.Cork this morning, Friday, August 26, 2022.

At approximately 10.30am, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a single car road traffic collision on St Mary’s Road, Midleton.

The driver of the car and the sole occupant, a female aged in her 80’s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Her body has been removed to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested to examine the scene and the local Coroner has been notified.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this incident to come forward and for those with camera footage to make it available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Midleton Garda Station 021 462 1550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.