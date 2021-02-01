8 veggie-friendly dinners to help spice up your meat-free Mondays

If you’re a vegetarian or trying to eat a little bit less meat, then these eight delicious recipes are a must-try!

We know that going completely meat-free is quite a big adjustment, which is why meat-free Mondays are such a good idea. By trying to eat meatless meals for just one day a week, not only are you helping to save the planet with this eco-friendly choice, but it’s also good for your diet too.

So without further ado, here are eight of our favourite comfort-food recipes which we love to dive into every meat-free Monday.

This simple dish is absolutely packed full of flavour.

We absolutely adore this vegetarian-friendly winter warmer.

This quick and easy recipe is a great lunch option — not to mention is really budget-friendly too, ensuring you’re going to get your bang for your buck!

A traditional dish loved the world over. Pad Thai is Thailand’s signature dish, and now thanks to this recipe it can be yours too.

Delicious meaty mushrooms make the perfect vegetarian burger.

Bursting with healthy vegetables, this paella brings a bit of sunshine to the table.

This quick, tasty dish is perfect for mid-week family dinner.

This stunning fig tart is ready in less than 45 minutes and will be sure to impress any dinner guest.