8 tips on how to throw the best Galentine’s Day party

Valentine’s Day isn’t all about having a partner to treat, it’s also about reminding your besties how much you love them and how grateful you are to have them in your life. It’s so easy to take our pals for granted because they’re always there for us when we need a shoulder to cry on or a pair of ears to listen to us vent.

So, if you don’t have a Valentine’s date tomorrow, or maybe you do and you still want to celebrate Galentine’s Day, then why not host the best party with your besties to remind them how fabulous they really are.

We know a thing or two about parties because we LOVE throwing them and any time there is a special occasion, we’re the ones inviting people over so we can play host!

If you’re looking for the ultimate cheat sheet of what you need to throw the ultimate Galentine’s get-together then look no further! Have a look at our top tips for hosting below.

Pick a theme

Decide on a cute theme so all of your guests know what to expect and what the vibe will be. Themes like ‘no boys allowed’, ‘90’s throwback’ or ‘cottagecore’ could be some fun options to start with. Once you have a theme chosen, decor, outfits and music can all match to make everything fit together.

Decor

Whether you’re a DIY queen or plan on heading to the shops, grab everything pink and red you can find to create the ultimate Galentine’s party feel. Balloons, confetti, flowers or hearts cut out from paper- anything goes! Depending on your theme, choose decorations to match.

Get matching

Credit: Kim Kardashian Instagram

You can choose to set a simple outfit theme such as ‘something red’, or go all-out with ‘iconic girl bands’. If you don’t like fancy-dress, everyone can choose their own outfit but head to the shop before the party and buy all of your besties some matching fluffy socks or pyjama tops to wear for the night! Plus, there'll make a great memory of the party.

Bubbles

If you all fancy a tipple, make sure to stock up on some staple drinks or let your guests know it’s ‘BYOB’ so everyone is sure to like what they’re drinking. You could turn the party into a cocktail night and become bartenders, mixing up some delicious drinks to sip over while you catch up. Have a look at our favourite cocktail recipes here.

All the snacks

Snacks are a necessity for every party, but with Galentine’s you can buy or make some really cute heart-shaped bits for you all to enjoy. If you’d rather sit down and have dinner together, why not order in a yummy takeaway to take some pressure off yourself?

Activities

A Galentine’s party isn’t a party if there’s no games! Plan some fun games you can play together ahead of time. Some of our favourites include Jenga, Twister, cards or a drinking game while you watch your favourite rom-com! If you’d rather something more chill, have a spa evening and stock up on facemasks and candles for a luxurious evening.

Create a playlist

Every party needs a fabulous playlist! Make sure to only include iconic girl power songs that you can all sing along to, or turn it into an at-home karaoke night complete with makeshift hairbrush microphones! Some of our favourite songs to get the party started include, God is a Woman by Ariana Grande, Run the World (Girls) by Beyoncé, Voulez-Vous by ABBA, Wannabe by Spice Girls, No Scrubs by TLC and Girls Just Wanna Have Fun by Cyndi Lauper.

Something special

Don’t let your friends go home empty handed, they are your Galentine after all! Pick up some chocolates to send your friends home with or get each of them their favourite flowers. Just a small token to show how much they mean to you on this day of love.