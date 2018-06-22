8 FAB pieces from the Brown Thomas summer sale
The sales have just started and we can finally get our hands on some pieces we have been coveting for the past few months…
If you feel like investing in a luxury item, either a piece of clothing, shoes or bags, Brown Thomas has some deadly deals at the moment.
Here is some of our favourites!
1. GANNI Joycedale camisole dress €105 (was €319)
2. MANSUR GAVRIEL Circle crossbody bag €475 (was €795.00)
3. DOLCE & GABBANA Cat eye sunglasses €178.50 (was €255)
4. VINCE CAMUTO Kiminni mesh booties €80 (was €180)
5. CITIZENS OF HUMANITY Liya cropped high-rise jeans €155 (was €349)
6. MARC JACOBS Double zip daisy backpack mini €135 (was €220)
7. THE KOOPLES Crêpe dress €144 (was €240)
8. GANNI Evangelista cardigan €145 (was €249)