8 Dublin restaurants to order from today on World Nutella Day

Do you consider yourself a Nutella fiend? Then listen up!

In celebration of every chocoholic's favourite day, Deliveroo wants to smother you in chocolate and hazelnuts with some delicious dishes on World Nutella Day this February 5.

If you’re ready to treat your taste buds, try some (or all!) of the most delicious Nutella creations from some of Dublin’s best restaurants, available on Deliveroo.

Meltdown on Montague Street, is best known for its cheesy loaded toasted delicacies, but if that’s not enough and you still have room for dessert, try the naughty Nutella Chocolate Cookie! Scoop, with three locations in Dublin can have a freshly made Waffle, covered in Nutella sauce brought straight to your door. Add marshmallows, bananas or strawberries for extra indulgence. Nutella is originally Italian, so no surprise that Sano Pizza boasts a famed Nutella Pizza on its dessert menu. Letizia Tomasello, director and Head Pastry Chef at Dolce Sicily in Dublin’s city centre has created a Pistachio & Nutella Tart to bring you a taste of Italy. Mexico is renowned for its love affair with chocolate in both savoury and sweet dining creations. No surprise then that Mr Burrito offers a Churros and Nutella Dip dessert that will start a party for your taste buds. You may have thought you would never see the words Qyoza and nutella in the same sentence, but chocolate dumplings? Makes a lot of sense really. Especially when it comes from Janet’s home to delicious dumplings, baos and rice bowls. If it’s Greek your after, try the Nutella Loukomades from Mykonos Taverna. The golden fried Greek doughnuts are topped with…what else? Nutella. Little Dumplings with branches all over Dublin has created a truly mouth watering Fried Nutella Dumplings topped with marshmallows and vanilla ice cream. Delish!

Go on, you might as well treat yourself for the day that’s in it. Check out more restaurants on Deliveroo here.