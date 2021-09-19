70s silhouettes and vintage mom jeans: Our favourite jean collections for fall 2021

A great pair of jeans are a staple of any good autumn/winter wardrobe. The basic building block of any outfit, your jeans need to be the good-quality investment item that turns your outfit from meh to amazing.

We’ve never been so excited to dress up as we are this season – after a tumultuous year of nothing but sweatpants and leggings, we’re dying to show off all the best parts of our wardrobes. And with the seventies and eighties vintage-inspired trend still very making itself felt in the A/W’21 fashion lines, it’s time to embrace mom jeans, figure-hugging silhouettes and flattering wide leg pants to put your best fashion foot forward this season!

With all the amazing winter collections out there this year, we feel there are a few that majorly stand out, like Freddys and Dr. Denim’s autumn/winter offerings.

Freddy’s jeans are all about feeling gorgeous and making the most of your figure. Their WR.UP® collection brings up your curves in a natural way, highlighting your femininity and sensuality – plus they’re the perfect pair for your knee-high boots on a night out for a super sexy look!

We’re loving their leather look high rise skinnies this season, as leather and that gorgeous chocolate brown colour is having a major moment on A/W’21 runways. Durable, stylish and an absolute essential for this coming season, creative use of leather is what this season’s style catalogue is all about. It’s totally aligning with that 70s style that’s majorly in right now, which is all about natural materials and dramatic looks.

The Freddys WR.UP® secret technology enhances your figure through a shaping and embracing action on buttocks, thighs and waist, providing a perfect shaping effect on the most delicate points of your legs. But the piece that we’re beyond obsessed with this season is the Freddys 3 Button dark denim blue flares high rise jeans. Teaming a seventies silhouette with a stunning fabric that enhances your shape, these jeans are crafted with the modern woman in mind. Sitting high on the waist their flare create a lengthening effect in the silhouette that makes for a totally chic look!

And if you’re not about that skinny jean look, Dr. Denim’s collection have some of the best mom jean and cropped looks out there. We’re big fans of the Nora Jeans, the ultimate mom fit with slightly cropped legs. They’re a new age staple for the modern woman to have in her wardrobe for the ultimate laid back look. Less slouchy than the traditional mom jeans, they’re a great place to start with introducing wider jeans into your outfits for any die-hard skinny jeans fans. With an epic 5 pocket design and a comfortable and stylish sky-high waist, they’re the perfect replacement for your go-to skinnies!

Or if you want something a little more fitted, play with proportions in your everyday styling routine in the Aiko Jeans. The flattering cut features a high waist, wide legs and cropped length that will look stunning with heeled ankle boots in autumn! These jeans just prove you don’t need to get rid of jeans from your wardrobe entirely – just give the silhouette a little switch up to modernise the look!

The Swedish jeansmakers made it into a personal quest to be the global cure for half-baked denim. They’re all about great jeans that everyone can afford with ingenious design in an over-priced and somewhat boring denim industry. Upgrade your trouser game this autumn by checking out Freddys and Dr Denim’s full autumn’/winter range!