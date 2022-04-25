7 wedding gifts your newlywed mates would absolutely love

Plenty of brides and grooms around the world were forced to put their weddings on hold during the pandemic. Meanwhile, at the same time many other couples were getting down on one knee and putting a ring on it. This can only mean one thing — we’re about to enter the busiest wedding season of our lives!

If you’ve got a wedding (or seven) coming up this summer and you’re stuck for ideas of what to gift your newlywed friends, then you’ve come to the right place.

We’ve created the perfect list of gift ideas which any bride or groom would absolutely adore, helping to take the stress out of the frazzled season.

Newlywed couples love big and small sappy gestures and making memories that will last a lifetime. That’s why a polaroid camera is such a good gift. It allows them to capture the moment, wherever it might take them. For bonus points, why not use the camera throughout the wedding, giving them not only a cool gadget, but a few priceless memories too!

Weddings are one of the most celebratory events we have, so why not mark the occasion with a set of chic champagne glasses? That way, any time the bride and groom raise a toast in the future, they’ll be reminded of their special day.

A photo frame really is a timeless gift. Your newlywed friends might pop a wedding photo in and sit it on the mantelpiece for years to come. Or they might switch out the wedding photo with pictures of their kids. Either way, they’ll never forget this special gift which is bound to hold so many precious memories.

Couples Spa Package

Pre-wedding day stress can seriously take its toll on a couple, which is why a spa voucher can really come in handy. Treat your newlywed friends to a couples massage or a day at the hydrotherapy suite in their favourite spa. The Galmont Hotel in Galway, Revas Spa in Limerick and Monart Spa in Wexford are some of our top picks!

It might be a slightly boring gift, but trust us, your newlywed friends will seriously appreciate it! Few things are more satisfying in life than a stylish, full set of cutlery that perfectly matches, with no missing spoons or bent forks. As the newlyweds serve up their dinner-for-two each night, picking up their beautiful matt gold knife and fork, they’ll be reminded of what a lovely friend you are for giving them this wonderful, practical yet playful gift.

Speaking of dinner, if your newlywed friends are also newly living together then this might be the perfect time to give them a cookery book full of recipes especially for couples. One Pan, Two Plates: Vegetarian Suppers by Carla Snyder is filled with delicious, one-pan recipes which serve two people.This book was designed with busy, health-conscious couples in mind, featuring plenty of dishes which are both quick and easy to put together, as well as requiring minimal kitchen prep and cleanup.

Naming a star after someone is such a romantic gesture and also something which many people might not think about. After all, there are only so many toasters a newlywed couple needs! If you’re trying to think outside the box then this might be the road for you. You could combine the bride and groom’s names, with the star being called ‘JulieRyan’, for example. Or you could create a ‘ship’ name for the couple, and give the star that moniker, making it ‘Juliyan’.