7 quick and easy midweek meals to cook all summer long

I don’t know about you, but I’ve been in a major cooking rut lately. Needing to prepare and cook each and every meal, each and every day is exhausting — not to mention, the never ending kitchen cleanup which follows.

If, like me, you’re in dire need of some quick and easy recipe inspiration to keep you and your family happy and fed all summer long, then these simple dishes are just what you need.

Not only are they packed full of delicious flavours sure to make your mouth water, but they’re also super convenient and can be whipped up in 30 minutes or less!

So, the next time you find yourself looking up the local takeaway menu, don an apron and check out one of these delectable dishes instead.

This simple recipe is delicious and nutritious, filled with healthy veggies to keep you full and a variety of spices to satisfy the tastebuds!

A speedy family favourite which is packed full of fresh flavours with the unbeatable combination of eggs, spinach and ham – guaranteed to please all the family.

This is one of our favourite meals to whip up when we’re really not in the mood to cook. It’s super quick to put together and tastes so good, just thinking about it will have you buzzing to get into the kitchen.

A modern twist on an Italian classic, this recipe is perfect if you have any leftover chicken from your Sunday roast taking up space in the fridge.

If you’re looking for a taste of summer then this Spanish dish is the one for you. Ideal to enjoy with a glass of wine in the garden at the end of a hot summer day.

Craving a little bit of spice in your life? Give this tasty dish a whirl and thank us later!

If you’re looking for a few more veggie-friendly recipes to try out this Meat-Free Monday, then why not give this delicious Thai red curry a go?