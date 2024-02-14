7 new albums we can’t wait to be released this year

2024 is already proving itself to be THE year of music.

So many of our favourite artists have revealed they are set to release brand new albums in the upcoming year and we’re only two months in!

Whether you’re a fan of pop, country or alternative music, there’s new records being dropped in the next few months to suit all music tastes.

Check out the 7 albums below that we think you’ll love because we’re counting down the days until we get to listen to them.

Paloma Faith- The Glorification of Sadness on February 16

This is Paloma’s sixth studio album and is being released ahead of her UK tour. It will feature her new song How You Leave A Man. When speaking about the record, Paloma revealed the album is about her very personal experience with the breakdown of her marriage.

Jennifer Lopez- This Is Me…Now on February 16

Following on from her album This Is Me… Then, which was released two decades ago, JLo’s new record will be coming out on the same day as her upcoming film This Is Me…Now: A Love Story. The album will feature a second part to her 2002 song for her husband Ben Affleck, Dear Ben.

Tyla- Tyla on March 1

After rising to fame on TikTok with her catchy song Water, Tyla is releasing her debut self-titled studio album. While the tracklist for the record hasn’t been revealed yet, fans are likely to hear her new singles Truth or Dare, On & On and Butterflies featured.

Kaiser Chiefs- Kaiser Chiefs' Easy Eighth Album on March 1

While the band has been working in the music industry for almost 20 years, there’s no end in sight as they announce their eighth studio album. Songs being featured on the record include Feeling Alright, Job Centre Shuffle and Jealousy.

Ariana Grande- Eternal Sunshine on March 8

Ariana’s last album, Positions, was released back in 2020 and fans have been eagerly waiting for new music while the singer works on the musical-movie Wicked. Yes, And? Is the first single to be dropped from her newest record and titles of other tunes such as Bye and Supernatural have been teased.

Beyonce- Renaissance Act II on March 29

Bey surprised fans during the Super Bowl by revealing Renaissance Act II would be coming out in a matter of weeks. She also released two songs off her upcoming country album, 16 Carriages and Texas Hold’Em, much to the delight of fans. Grab your cowboy hats and practise your line-dancing steps for this upcoming record!

Taylor Swift- The Tortured Poets Department on April 19

While fans were expecting Reputation: Taylor’s Version to be unveiled, Taylor decided to shock them by revealing an entire new album. After sharing the names of some of the new tracks, including Fortnight, So Long, London and Fresh Out the Slammer, she thrilled Swifties by announcing that Post Malone and Florence + The Machine will be featuring on the album.