7 coming-of-age movies to watch if you loved All The Bright Places

All The Bright Places has been viewed all around the world since it landed on Netflix on Friday. The harrowing coming-of-age tale told the story of Theodore Finch and Violet Markey, two high school students facing their own personal struggles. Finch is battling with his mental health and Violet is trying to cope with the untimely death of her big sister.

The film has been praised for its brutally honest portrayal of mental health and young love, and proves that coming-of-age movies are pure gold.

Coming-of-age movies always shed light on the issues we’ve battled as teens, but in an honest and raw way. Here’s a list of movies to watch if you adored All The Bright Places.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

Charlie (Logan Lerman) comes to terms with his best friend’s suicide and his first love in this moving coming-of-age tale based on the book by Stephen Chbosky.

Five Feet Apart

Cole Sprouse and Hayley Lu Richardson star in this beautiful movie about two patients with Cystic Fibrosis who fall for one another.

Lady Bird

Catholic school. Mother-daughter friction. First love. Growing up is a mixed-bag, and she’s spreading her wings fast.

It’s Kind of a Funny Story

Craig checks into a psychiatric ward when he realises that he is feeling suicidal. He undergoes a transformation as he comes across people less fortunate than him.

Paper Towns

When Margo mysteriously disappears one night, Quentin and his friends must follow the clues she has left behind for him to find her.

Love, Simon

Simon Spier has not told his family about his sexuality, but a threat from a blackmailer forces him to accept who he really is.

The Art of Getting By

George, a lonely teen, has given up on going to school, that is until he meets Sally, who gives him the motivation he has always needed.