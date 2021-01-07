7 cosy movies to watch if you’re having a lazy snow day

I can’t quite put my finger on it, but there’s just something so magical about the snow.

Waking up to see flurries of snow flakes falling from the sky this morning gave me a ridiculously giddy sense of wonder and awe, as I’m sure it gave many of you too.

There’s nothing I love more on snowy days like today, than sitting myself down next to a warm fire, with a cosy movie on the TV, while I gaze peacefully at the snow falling outside.

Here’s a list of some excellent film options if you’re having a lazy snow day today.

When Harry Met Sally

The iconic flick tells the story of college graduates Sally Albright and Harry Burns who meet when they have to drive across state together. The story spans almost 20 years as the two friends grapple with their true feelings for each other.

Paddington

The film, starring Nicole Kidman and Julie Walters, brings to life Paddington Bear, the little Peruvian bear fascinated by all things British. And frankly, it is the perfect antidote to help make this hellish week a little bit better.

Serendipity

Set in New York during what looks like the most beautiful winter of all time, Kate Beckinsale and John Cusack dash around the city in stunning winter wear, tussle over cashmere gloves (as you do) and ultimately find out if destiny plays a part in true love, all against a breath-taking winter backdrop.

Bridget Jones Diary

If you’re unfamiliar with the legend that is Bridget Jones, she is a thirty-year-old singleton living in London, who has set new year’s resolutions that every girl will relate to – lose weight, improve career, stop drinking and find a boyfriend. However, her life goes through many twists and turns as she unexpectedly finds herself with two men vying for her affection.

Beauty and the Beast

Beauty and the Beast is a tale as old as time, and this new live-action version starring Emma Watson as Belle and Dan Stevens as the Beast is just perfection. The film follows Belle, a village girl who embarks on a journey to save her father from a creature that has locked him in his dungeon. Eventually, she learns that the creature is an enchanted prince who has been cursed.

Mary Poppins Returns

In this magical sequel of the Disney classic, Michael and his sister Jane discover their family home is about to be repossessed, but a very dear friend returns during this time of crisis. Mary Poppins sails into London town with the help of her magical umbrella and vows to save the day, followed by an enchanting adventure full of songs and whimsy.

Ice Age

Manny the mammoth, Sid the loquacious sloth, and Diego the sabre-toothed tiger go on a comical quest to return a human baby back to his father, across a world on the brink of an ice age.