7 celeb mums who’ve proudly shown off their bare baby bumps

I think we can all agree that growing a human inside of you is a pretty incredible thing. While being pregnant can take an awful toll on your body, it’s also such a special time for mums to bond with their babies and help them grow big and healthy.

That’s why we’ve decided to celebrate some of the 2020 celebrity mamas, who’ve taken to social media over the past few months, to show off their bare baby bumps with pride.

Rosanna Davison

The soon-to-be mum-of-three is set to welcome identical twin boys into the world this autumn and we couldn't be more excited for her.

“To go from thinking I’d never be able to carry my own baby, to watching my body change and expand almost daily as it grows and nourishes two little humans, has given me a whole new appreciation for it. I’ve never felt such strength, pride and confidence in my body,” she gushed on Instagram.

Gigi Hadid

The 25-year-old model posted a series of black-and-white photographs of herself looking like a radiant pregnant goddess, at 33-weeks along. Gigi has been keeping her pregnancy quiet from the public from the beginning, which is why these gorgeous images came as such a surprise.

The supermodel is expecting her first child with former One Direction member, Zayn Malik, in just a few short weeks.

Dani Dyer

The Love Island winner is expecting her very first child with boyfriend Sammy Kimmence, and is due to give birth to their little one in 2021.

“Little bubba can’t believe you are going to be ours. Me and Sammy are so excited to start this next chapter in our lives, feel so lucky and grateful,” the 24-year-old wrote in her pregnancy announcement post back in July.

Kate Ferdinand

TOWIE’s Kate Ferdinand is expecting her first child with husband Rio Ferdinand and the expectant-mum looks absolutely stunning. She had jetted off on a last-minute break with Rio and his three children.

Alongside a beautiful photo of Kate wearing a red bikini, she wrote: "Back home from a last minute break …. in our favourite place. we really have had the best holiday."

Camilla Thurlow

Love Island star, Camilla Thurlow, looks absolutely stunning as she shows off her glowing baby bump.

“Looking pretty happy in this photo, but if I’m honest the last couple of weeks haven’t been all smiles with the onset of third trimester sickness,” the mum-to-be confessed in a recent pregnancy update.

Camilla and her boyfriend, Jamie Jewitt, announced their pregnancy to the world via an endearingly cheesy video posted to Camilla’s Instagram page on May 17.

Nicki Manaj

The mum-to-be confirmed her wonderful news by posting a photo of her cradling her baby bump to Instagram, which sent fans wild.

The rapper captioned her post simply with “#Preggers” followed by another pregnancy post captioned, “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes.”

Melanie Murphy

The Irish Youtuber has been keeping her loyal fans up to date all throughout her pregnancy journey, posting beautiful bump updates along the way.

“Nesting, *not wearing actual clothes very often*, nearly-a-mammy and NO IDEA how we’re nearly in autumn already…” the new mum wrote recently.

Congratulations to all the baby-mamas! We can’t wait to meet your little ones when they arrive.