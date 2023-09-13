6 ways to keep your flowers fresher for longer

There is nothing we love more than getting a fresh bouquet of flowers to brighten up our home.

Whether you snipped them from your garden or received them from a loved one, once we have a bunch of flowers, we want them to last as long as possible.

There are many things you can do to make your fresh flowers last longer so you can enjoy them for over a week rather than just a few days.

If you’re a flower novice, we’re here to help. Check out our tried and tested top tips for keeping your fresh flowers alive for longer below.

Cut the stems

Before you place the flowers in a vase of water, make sure to cut their stems to allow the water to be absorbed easier. It’s best to cut them at a 45-degree angle as this helps the most amount of water to be absorbed by the flower. Each time you change the water in the vase you should also trim the stems in the same way.

Trim excess leaves

If there are excess leaves at the base of the stem you should remove them. No leaves should be submerged in the vase’s water as this will increase the chances of bacteria forming in the water which will kill the flowers quicker.

Add flower food

Always make sure to add the flower food packet that comes with the bouquet to the water when you first put them in the vase. If your flowers didn’t come with this packet, you can add an acidic ingredient for nourishment such as a small amount of vinegar, a teaspoon of sugar, or even aspirin.

Keep away from direct sunlight and heat

Even though you may think it’s best to put your flowers on the windowsill so they can absorb the sun’s rays, you should keep your flowers out of direct sunlight and heat. A cool, shaded area is best in order to avoid wilting.

Change the water often

You should be changing the water in your vase every two days so your flowers get fresh water to hydrate themselves. You should also clean your vase to remove any bacteria that may have built up each time you change the water.

Remove dead flowers

If you see some flowers wilting or looking like they’re starting to die, remove them from the vase. The mould and bacteria from the dying flowers can affect the rest of your bouquet which will make them die quicker.