6 Things You Need to Stop Ignoring if You Want to Be Healthy

In our hectic, modern lives it is easy to get caught up in the day-to-day stresses and problems. We are constantly consumed by deadlines at work, getting the kids to football practice, fixing that leaking tap, and remembering to call our mothers. It is common to become so caught up in these issues that we can overlook and ignore the bigger picture things in life, even those which that which is arguably most important of all: our health.

There are some things we simply should not ignore, especially when it comes to our health. After all, as the saying goes, if you don’t have your health, you don’t have anything. On that note, here are the 6 key things you need to stop ignoring today to protect your physical and mental health.

1. Interrupted Sleep

Sleep is integral to our health. Our bodies carry out all kinds of important processes while we are sleeping, including building and repairing cells. This means that if you do not get a solid night’s sleep all night, every night, your body won’t function properly, and this can have very negative impacts on your health in the long term. Experts recommend that we get 7-8 hours of uninterrupted sleep a night for optimum health and functioning. There are certain periods of your life where this may be impossible, such as when you have a small baby, for example. However, if you are regularly losing sleep because you are working late, have a chaotic schedule, or simply stay up late in front of the TV or your smartphone, it’s time to review these choices.

2. Your Sexual Health

It is estimated there is a significant number of people are carrying undiagnosed STDs. Whether it is due to the stigma associated with STDs, lack of education, or simply denial, many people don’t know they have an undiagnosed STD because they don’t get themselves tested. This is a big mistake because most STDs are easily treatable, but can have serious consequences for your health if left untreated. Some can be completely asymptomatic, like chlamydia, so you may have no idea you have one. It is important to regularly get tested for STDs if you are sexually active, and to of course always practice safe sex. Luckily there is a GUM clinic in Belfastwhere you can access simple and discreet testing services.

3. Bad Eating Habits

We all know how hard it can be to eat right: convenience, cost and temptation all cause us to fall into bad eating habits. However, not eating a healthy, balanced diet can have serious consequences for your health. A poor diet has been connected to serious diseases such as heart disease, stroke, type-2 diabetes, and even cancer. Look after your health by cutting back on saturated fat, sugar and salt, and incorporating plenty of fruit, vegetables, lean protein and whole grains.

4. Sitting Too Much

It’s been said that sitting is the “new cancer”, and this is not too much of an exaggeration. There is a large body of researchthat shows that sitting for long periods of time on a regular basis puts us at a greater risk of contracting serious diseases, and even shortens our lives. Scarier still, these results are more or less the same for people who also do a decent amount of exercise, but sit for long periods of time as well. If you sit at work, get up regularly to stretch, walk around and preferably have some exercise such as jogging on your lunch break. Even better, get a standing desk if possible. Incorporate as much physical activity into your leisure time as possible,and even work time: try walking meetings, for example.

5. Drinking Water

We’re constantly being told to drink more water, and for good reason. It is a myth that the human body contains 80% water,it is in fact more like 60% water. However, this liquid is critical: our bodies need water to maintain healthy cells, organs and tissues, so if we don’t replenish this by drinking enough water, all of these can fail to function properly. Make sure you are drinking at least 8 hours of water a day, and more with exercise or in hot or humid conditions. If you have trouble making sure you drink enough, set an alarm on your phone or use an app: there are plenty aimed specifically for this purpose!

6. Exercise

Yes, you knew this one was coming! We all know that exercise is important and that we should be exercising more. However, exercise not only helps you keep the pounds off, it is also lowers the risk of developing diseases such as heart disease, type-2 diabetes and high blood pressure. Regular exercise also helps with strength, balance, flexibility and to build strong bones, all of which will make you happier and healthier.