6 reasons why May birthdays are the best

We are in the midst of May, a beautiful bright season that introduces the summer. For those who are lucky enough to be born in May, here are six interesting facts about you!

1. They are fortunate, indeed

Fortune might just favour the May-born. People born in May think themselves the luckiest, according to a study of 40,000 people carried out at the Edinburgh International Science Festival. This may have something to do with the fact that they score high on the hyperthymic scale, meaning they have an optimistic outlook on life…which probably makes them feel luckier.

2. They are teeny-tiny!

May babies tend to be teeny-weeny when they are born. According to some studies, babies born in the fifth month have lower birth weights when compared to babies born during other months. This could be due to lower amounts of vitamin D in the womb during a winter pregnancy. Remember – good things come in small packages!

3. They have a plethora of careers to choose from

Many studies show how specific months trend towards specific careers. This is not the case for those who are born in May. Research carried out by the Office for National Statistics in the UK, showed that people born in May tend to do well across several different careers. This is wonderful news for May babies as you can truly follow your dreams and be whoever you want to be!

4. They are little night owls

Uh-oh… Though staying up late is a sign of a creative and active brain, this may not be the best news for mums of May babies. Prepare for some late nights because those born in this bright month are likely to stay up later than those born in other seasons. According to a study carried out by the Sleep Research Society, this is true for summer babies in general.

5. They are healthy as well as happy

May babies are generally healthy. Medical research conducted by Columbia University showed that people born in May are less likely to suffer from cardiovascular, neurological, respiratory, and reproductive diseases. This is wonderful news and might contribute to those feelings of luck and optimism that May-born people are known for!

6. Opposites attract

People born in May tend to partner up with someone who is born in a different month. A study carried out in the ’70s in Amsterdam concluded that those with May birthdays had chosen an other-half whose birthday was in a different month. Though there is no reason for this, it is interesting to think that someday you'll likely do the same!