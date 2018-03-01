6 eyeshadow palettes for less than €15, that you’ll actually use

Do you ever find yourself spending upwards of fifty quid on an eyeshadow palette, because you like two of the shades?

This is something I am so guilty of – until now.

So it turns out there is an absolute wealth of budget-friendly palettes out there – and they're gorgeous.

So without further adieu, here are my 8 FAVE palettes that cost less than a fancy G&T…

1. PS… Nudes 28 Eyeshadow palette, €10.

2. Sleek MakeUP i-Divine palette, €10.99.

3. Wet n Wild Colour Icon Eyeshadow Trio – €3.95

4.Wet n Wild Colour Icon 10-Pan Eyeshadow Palette Bare Necessities – €8.25

5. NOTE Professional Eyeshadow, €14.95.

6. NOTE Luminous Silk Quattro Eyeshadow €9.95.