6 empowering films for International Women’s Day!

This Tuesday, March 8th, is International Women's Day, so what better time to celebrate the potential and strength of women all over the world?

From rom-coms to action flicks, there are some incredible films out there that send a great message of female empowerment and will leave you feeling totally inspired.

So get the girls round this Tuesday and turn on one of these fab flicks…

1. The Help

Set in 1960s Mississippi, Emma Stone plays Southern society girl Skeeter who throws all social norms out the window when she starts interviewing black maids in her town about their experiences working for white women. A charming film with a very strong message.

2. Juno

Diablo Cody's script-writing debut tells the story of Juno, a high school student who is left totally unfazed by her unplanned pregnancy and makes plans herself to give it up for adoption. We still love quoting this 2007 film and are huge fans of the hilarious Ellen Page.

3. Steel Magnolias

M'Lynn, Truvy and Clairee are the definition of sassy, strong and independent women! Even though this film, starring a fresh-faced Julia Roberts as Shelby, is definitely a tearjerker, we still watch it again and again.

4. Wild

Reese Witherspoon lost out at the Oscars this year for her portrayal of Cheryl Strayed in Wild, but if you haven't yet seen the film, it's a must for International Women's Day. After a terrible break-up and a devastating bereavement, Cheryl is left lost and decides to hike the 1,000 mile Pacific Crest Trail alone to find herself again.

5. The Hunger Games

Katniss Everdeen is the ultimate strong female protagonist – she kicks some serious ass in this film! This was Jennifer Lawrence's break-out movie and it's still one of her best.

6. Erin Brokovich​

Julia Robert stars in this true-life film which is a must-see for anyone losing faith in their ability to achieve their dreams and fulfil their potential. Unemployed single mother Erin Brokovich becomes a legal clerk and proceeds to single-handedly take on the Pacific Gas and Electric Company in a landmark case against the pollution of a city's water supply.