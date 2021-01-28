6 Decor Ideas for an Appealing Entryway

Photo by House & Beautiful

When you decide to decorate your home, you usually start with the living room as it is the place where you mostly host your family and friends. However, before your guests get to this area of the home, they must pass through your entryway. And if you don’t make a great first impression with it, it may seem as if your foyer is disconnected from the rest of your decor.

The truth is your entryway is like an introduction to your home. It should be designed in a well-crafted way, making it seamlessly blend with the rest of your interior. In fact, having an appealing entryway gives you the opportunity to sweep your guests off their feet and welcome them into your chic home.

So if you are looking for ways on how to enchant your visitors with your foyer, take a look at these six decor ideas that will give your entryway an instant upgrade.

A statement piece of art

Just like every other room of your home, the entryway also needs a focal point. And what’s a better way to do that than with a statement piece of art. Fortunately, there are plenty of wall art decorations you can choose from to greet your guests as soon as they enter your home.

When you are decorating your entryway with an artwork piece, it shouldn’t be anything large especially if the space is rather small. In this case, you should opt for a low-key decoration that will have a maximum impact.

Besides canvas prints and gallery walls, framed 1000 piece puzzles have become one of the most popular wall art decorations. They are available in all kinds of styles matching every homeowner’s taste and decor.

Incorporate decorative items

Decorative items are a perfect way to add a personal touch to your entryway especially if it is small in space. You can mix different kinds of design and decor elements that extend from the ground up to the ceiling.

For example, every foyer should have a chic mirror, an umbrella holder and a few hooks. By incorporating such decorative items you are easily combining style and function. Some homeowners even choose to put a large plant vase next to a dresser or a table to add some greenery into the space.

A rug is another decorative item that can also upgrade the look of your entryway. You can either choose one matching the color palette of the foyer or opt for a contrasting, bold print.

Photo by Home Stratosphere

Bring in more light

Some homeowners are lucky enough to have a natural light source in their entryway. They usually have glass sidelights on one or both sides of the front door providing a great deal of natural light, especially in darker and even smaller entryways.

However, this doesn’t really come in handy at nighttime or on overcast days. You must also consider installing additional lighting to bring more illumination to your entryway. Depending on your personal preferences, you can choose any style you want to best complement the space.

For example, sconces are the most common lighting option which you can place on both sides of your foyer mirror. Or, if you want to be more dramatic, you can go for a chandelier that will also serve as an eye-catcher.

Have an entryway seating

No matter how big your entryway is, you should also consider adding entryway seating. Not only will you be able to use it when you want to kick off your shoes after a long workday, but it can also provide useful storage.

The wooden bench can be a perfect addition to any entryway design which you can place under the mirror or statement art piece. To provide extra storage, you can add small baskets underneath it where you can keep hats and other grab-and-go items.

For smaller entryways, a minimalistic chair or an ottoman will do just fine. If you want to make it even more appealing, you can upholster it so it will match the rest of your foyer interior.

Photo by Modsy Blog

Add a chic table

An entryway table can definitely spruce up the interior of your foyer. In fact, this is the most commonly used furniture piece that is available in many designs.

The minimalist entry table is the most popular and fits in almost every foyer interior. It will certainly make your entry space seem more open while still serving as a decorative element especially when accessorized with a keys bowl and a letter holder. The most sought-after choice among homeowners is the entry table with a wooden top and solid white color legs.

The shoe cabinet is another piece that can have a multifunctional purpose. While the bottom part of it will be used for storing shoes, you can add a top section to serve as an entryway table.

Add a splash of color

A good thing is the color palette of entryways doesn’t have to be the same as the rest of your home unless it is an open area. Since you are looking for ways to upgrade the appearance of your foyer, you can add a splash of color in different ways to offer more playfulness and style.

For example, in addition to your statement wall art decorations and furniture pieces, you can go for an accent wall to also serve as the focal point in the space. You can either choose a color palette that will match the rest of your home decor or opt for a contrasting shade for a more customized look.

Or, you can always paint the inside of your front door to make it stand out in the entryway space.

Photo by Run To Radiance

No matter how spacious or pint-sized your entryway is, you must also take it into account when you are redecorating your home decor. This part of the house plays an important role in every interior because it is where you welcome your family and friends. Therefore, you must design an appealing entryway to make an excellent great impression on all your guests. Whether you are looking for a minimalistic or a bold design, it all depends on your personal preferences and style. Remember to refer back to this guide and use some of these decor ideas to instantly sweep your guests off their feet.