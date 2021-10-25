6 Classic Halloween Movies to binge this Bank Holiday Monday

What better way to spend your Bank Holiday Monday, then by binging some of your favourite, old school Halloween movies? Here's a run down of just some of best flicks to get you in the spooky mood.

1. Hocus Pocus

Hocus Pocus is feel-good, magical and set in Salem, Massachusetts. You'll will love rooting for heroes Dani, Max, Allison and Binx nearly as much as they'll enjoy enthusiastically booing the witch trio led by the brilliant Bette Midler.

2. Casper

Casper was so lovable he had us all wishing we could live in a mad old house in America just so we could hang out with him. Funny and packed full of heart, Casper is the perfect Halloween flick.

3. Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice is a bona fide Halloween classic. With wacky characters, mad as a brush Betelgeuse and laughs aplenty, it’s definitely one the kids will love as much as we do.

4. The Addams Family

Gloriously weird, The Addams Family is pure Halloween magic. From the first bars of the theme tune you'll will be hooked into the family’s wildly imaginative world.

5. The Witches

Anjelica Huston is brilliantly spooky as the Grand High Witch in the original film adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic children’s book. The much-loved author’s special skill is making children see things in a different way, and it is truly brilliant!

6. Ghostbusters

"Who ya gonna call?" Ghosts are running wild in New York City while a team of exterminators set out to capture them. There is nothing about this movie you won't adore.

Sit back, relax and enjoy these spooky classics!