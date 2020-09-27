6 celeb pregnancies announced this week in case you missed them

It appears there might be a celebrity baby boom on the horizon thanks to Miss Rona (coronavirus), keeping everyone inside with nothing to do, except to make babies!

Hey, we’re not complaining, the world could definitely do with a hefty dose of cuteness right about now. With so many celebrity baby announcements coming out every day though, it can be hard to keep track.

Here’s a list of 6 celebrity pregnancy announcements from this week.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank announce that they are expecting their first child

A new royal baby is on the way. Princess Eugenie confirmed the news on her own Instagram account, with an adorable post featuring a cute pair of baby shoes. “Jack and I are so excited for early 2021…” she wrote.

The announcement comes two years after the soon-to-be parents exchanged vows in October 2018, with a star studded wedding in St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

This Is Us actress Mandy Moore reveals she’s pregnant with her first baby

That’s right, the mom from the hit family-drama series, This Is Us, has announced that she’s becoming a mother in real life too. The 36-year-old actress posted a series of black and white images to her Instagram account, with a caption which read, “Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021.”

In the photos we can see an excited Mandy and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, lovingly cradling the mum-to-be’s growing bump.

Gossip Girl’s Jessica Szohr and her hockey player boyfriend, Brad Richardson, are expecting their first baby

Jessica, who played Vanessa Abrams for four wonderful seasons on the hit teen show, announced the wonderful news on Instagram. “Full of joy!” the 35-year-old mum-to-be wrote.

This exciting news comes just a year and a half after Jessica publicly revealed her budding romance with the professional hockey player, back in March of 2019.

Former Coronation Street star, Helen Flanagan and her footballer fiancé, Scott Sinclair are expecting their third baby.

“Our 3rd baby arriving March 2021,” Helen wrote on Instagram, indicating that another lockdown baby is on the way.

In the photos, Helen and her happy family are posing with her two little girls, five-year-old Matilda and two-year-old Delilah, out in front, proudly holding up the hospital scan of their new little sibling.

Lacey Turner is expecting a miracle baby with husband Matt Kay

Eastenders star, Lacey Turner and her husband, Matt Kay have announced that they are expecting their second baby, after suffering several heart-breaking miscarriages.

The two have been married for three years, and have an adorable one-year-old daughter named Dusty. However, the happy parents had quite a tough time, sadly suffering from two devastating miscarriages before finally giving birth to their little girl last summer.

“We feel so lucky to be expecting our second baby, as it took so long to get Dusty,” Lacey gushed.

Paloma Faith reveals she’s pregnant again after 6 rounds of IVF

The 39-year-old singer revealed her exciting baby news in an extremely honest and candid Instagram post. “It is with extreme pleasure that I announce I am pregnant,” Paloma wrote.

The expecting-mum then went on to explain how becoming pregnant was far from easy, revealing that while this child is so very wanted, “it’s my 6th round of IVF and was a struggle to get here.”

“I had a very traumatic first birth and I am also prone to postpartum depression,” Paloma added, recalling the birth of her now three-year-old daughter, whom she shares with Leyman Lahcine.

Huge congratulations to all of the expecting parents — we can’t wait to meet your little bundles of joy!