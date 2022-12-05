50 gift ideas that your sister will adore this Christmas

It’s that time of year again where we get to treat the ones we love with gifts that they will really enjoy. We all know a beauty lover in our life that is obsessed with the latest trends when it comes to make-up, skincare and haircare. These loved ones are our favourite to buy for as Christmas is primetime for beauty brands to launch stunning gifts sets, ideal to wrap up for your sister.

To narrow down the vast sea of beauty sets that are available on the market at this time of year, we’ve created this fabulous beauty gift guide. As we all know, Christmas can be a very expensive time so with that in mind, everything here is in the mid price range. This way, you don’t have to worry about splashing the cash too much, especially when you have lots of friends, family members and colleagues to buy for. Check it out below, you might even come across some inspiration for your own Christmas wish list!

Jo Malone Christmas Cracker – RRP €40

This seasonal design Christmas Cracker is filled with three miniature scents: Peony & Blush Suede Cologne (9ml), Wood Sage & Sea Salt Body & Hand Wash (15ml) and Blackberry & Bay Body Crème (15ml). It’s a beautiful gift that would complete any festive table scape. Available from Brown Thomas and Arnotts.

Skinician Hydrate & Repair Revitalising Gift Set – RRP €49/ £40

Hydrate, soothe and protect the skin with three skin revitalising products in one gift set. This set is perfect for dry, sensitive skin and works to protect even the most delicate skin types. Valued at €70.40, the set includes Revitalising Cleanser 200ml, Revitalising Toner 200ml and Revitalising Day Moisturiser SPF30 50ml. Each of these wonderful products work incredible on their own but this gift set allows the formulas to complement each other to leave the skin feeling soothed, hydrated and refreshed. The Skinician Christmas gift collection is available to buy here.

Bare by Vogue Best Sellers Gift Set – RRP €42 (worth €52)

This Bare By Vogue Best Sellers gift set is the ideal treat this year. The set includes Bare By Vogue Self Tan Foam Medium 150ml, Bare By Vogue Luxury Tanning Mitt and Bare By Vogue Face Light Tanning Mist 125ml. Available from all good pharmacies nationwide.

Twilight Spa Packages at Aqua Sana (Center Parcs) – RRP from €79

As the evenings have grown darker, Aqua Sana’s Twilight Spa package is the perfect evening experience that would be a gorgeous gift. Guests can enjoy all Aqua Sana has to offer, while the spa is beautifully illuminated against the night sky. Guests have full access to Aqua Sana from 5:30-9:00pm, with a complimentary glass of fizz, towel and robe hire, and the opportunity to avail of a free discovery session. Twilight Spa packages start from €79pp. For more information visit aquasana.ie.

Clarins Wonder Perfect 4D Mascara Set – RRP €51

The ideal skincare and make-up set for her morning beauty routine. For a clean and radiant complexion, Micellar Water perfectly cleanses the skin while refreshing it. For a stunning look, Wonder Perfect Mascara 4D – volume, length, curl, high definition – enhances lashes. And for a deliciously sweet smile, the Natural Lip Perfector moisturises and adds a delicate colour to the lips while leaving behind an addictive fragrance. The set includes a beautiful small holiday purse. Buy here.

The Other Guinness Girl: A Question of Honor by Emily Hourican (Hachette Ireland) – RRP €14.99

Honor Guinness is rich, aristocratic, shy and awkward — nothing like her glamorous cousins Aileen, Maureen and Oonagh. But when she marries charming and ambitious American, Henry 'Chips' Channon, together they make the perfect couple at the heart of the most elite social circles — including a close friendship with the Prince of Wales and Mrs Wallis Simpson. But within the marriage, all is less than perfect. Meanwhile, Honor's best friend, the beautiful, enigmatic Doris, is set on establishing her place in London society. But, as tensions rise in 1930s Europe, Doris, born to a German-Jewish mother, hears troubling accounts from her cousins in Berlin. Will she be able to secure the right marriage to protect her family, and her future? Set against the rise of Nazism, the abdication of a king, and the slide into World War II, The Other Guinness Girl is a sweeping novel of love, desire, friendship and self-discovery. Available from all good bookshops nationwide.

Casmara Christmas Box – RRP €38 to €58 (depending on the chosen moisturiser)

Casmara has created a special gift set incorporating its bestselling Rose D-Tox Super Concentrate paired with a choice of five moisturisers, so that you can tailor and select the one that best suits the recipient’s skin type and concerns. Choose from Age Defence Cream, Hydra Lifting Firming Cream, Regenerating Nourishing Cream, Hydro-Nutri Cream and Antioxidant Balancing Nourishing Cream. This tailored duo offers the perfect remedy for dry, dehydrated and even tired skin, leaving the complexion moisturised, nourished and revitalised. Available from casmara.ie and edenbeautygroup.com

Bag Pillow – RRP from €19

Introducing Bag Pillow, the perfect gift for anyone with a penchant for luxury things. Whether you are a handbag collector, a handbag lover, a personal shopper or a gift concierge, the Bag Pillow is a must have item for your consideration list this Christmas season. Remember that moment of pure joy, unboxing your premium handbag? Now you have the opportunity to re-live that feeling every time you use your designer handbag. By caring for your premium product correctly, you can retain its value, maintain its shape, prevent unnecessary creasing and damage and ultimately, continue to have that ‘just bought’ feeling every time you take your handbag off its shelf for use. Prices start at just €19 for a small size, with a solution to suit every designer bag, from Hermès to Chanel, Celine to Balenciaga. Buy here.

L’Occitane Delicate Petals Collection – RRP €35 (worth €39.50) with charitable donation

This gift combines the L’Occitane best-selling body care products in one irresistible box. L’Occitane Delicate Petals Collection combines their iconic rose and cherry blossom fragrances, transporting the lucky recipient to a Provençal garden in full bloom. This floral fragrance collection includes: 7.5ml Rose Eau de Toilette, 50g Cherry Blossom Perfumed Soap, 75ml Cherry Blossom Shower Gel, 75ml Cherry Blossom Shower Body Milk and 30ml Rose Hand Cream all in a L’Occitane signature gift box. And as if that is not enough, for each one sold, €5 will be donated to the L’Occitane Foundation. Buy here.

LASH STAR BEAUTY Heated Lash Curler – RRP €38.95

The incredible LASH STAR BEAUTY Heated Lash Curler is a 3-in-1 beauty wand that effortlessly curls, lifts and styles your lashes perfectly, giving you chic, fluttery lashes. Achieve a natural-looking, LVL lash-lift look that will grab everyone's attention. This high-tech tool contains an LCD temperature display with four temperature settings and features a nickel-chromium rod to give even heat distribution to protect your lashes. The wand can also be used on false lashes and lash extensions. Harper’s Bazaar called it ‘the most versatile heated eyelash curler’. Buy here.

Compliment with LASH STAR BEAUTY's Full Control Lash Sculpting Mascara, Quantum Black €33.95 to add maximum drama. This breakthrough mascara duo amplifies your lash potential to achieve voluminous lashes you never thought possible. It features two formulas and two unique brushes to sculpt lashes to perfection. The custom engineered tightline brush acts as a primer to define, separate and lengthen every lash from root to tip. Follow with the curved silicone moulded brush to add buildable volume and curl extension for serious drama. Glamour.com claimed ‘this mascara makes people ask where I got my lash extensions’. Buy here.

Sarah Keary – Silk Hair Bow Scrunchie – RRP €31.20

This luxury 100% silk handmade hair bow attached to a neat silk hair scrunchie sits beautifully in the hair. It’s perfect for day to night, a wedding hair accessory or girls’ night out but whatever the occasion, this silk bows will be right there with her in style this festive season and forever more. Buy here.

Holos Holistic Hand Treatment – Worth €38 Cost €30

Irish-made Holos Skincare have five beautiful gift sets this holiday season with each one being a smart choice for vegan-friendly kinder skincare that is handmade in Ireland and free from gluten, alcohol, parabens and SLS. We adore this ‘holistic hand treatment’ set. It contains Love Your Skin Hand Cream, mini This Is More Multi-Use Plant Oil, glass nail file, pink nail file block and professional cuticle pusher. Buy here.

Mad Honey by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan (Hodder & Stoughton) – RRP €15.99

Olivia fled her abusive marriage to return to her hometown and take over the family beekeeping business when her son Asher was six. Now, impossibly, her baby is six feet tall and in his last year of high school, a kind, good-looking, popular ice hockey star with a tiny sprite of a new girlfriend. Lily also knows what it feels like to start over – when she and her mother relocated to New Hampshire it was all about a fresh start. She and Asher couldn't help falling for each other, and Lily feels happy for the first time. But can she trust him completely? Then Olivia gets a phone call – Lily is dead, and Asher is arrested on a charge of murder. As the case against him unfolds, she realises he has hidden more than he's shared with her. And Olivia knows first-hand that the secrets we keep reflect the past we want to leave behind — and that we rarely know the people we love well as we think we do. Available from all good book shops nationwide.

Marc Jacobs, Daisy Giftset – RRP €74

The multi-faceted scent was inspired by warm sunsets over lush fields of daisies. Vibrant and sparkling, the fragrance opens with bursts of strawberry and pear, revealing a heart of sweet honey and elegant rosebud. At the base, a lingering trail of soft vanilla is balanced by a crisp moss, enveloping you in a truly unique and enticing blend. Available from select pharmacies, Boots, The Perfume Store, Brown Thomas and Arnotts nationwide.

Urban Decay Holiday 2022 Naked Palette Holiday Set – RRP €79

Discover the first ever collab of the iconic Naked Palette with LA Artist, Robin Eisenberg. Along with the Naked Robin Eisenberg Palette, the set also contains the Urban Decay Perversion Mascara which is their iconic, ultra-creamy, nourishing mascara that delivers buildable volume and lengthens the lashes too. It also includes the award-winning creamy Eyeshadow Primer Potion in shade original. Available from department stores and independent pharmacies nationwide.

Skin Theory Vitamin C Night Cream – RRP €69.95

A treat for your sister's skin – this is an ultra-rich night cream containing two forms of Vitamin C, Ascorbic Palmitate (water soluble) and Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphate (oil soluble), to repair dry and compromised skin. The advanced peptides stimulate collagen synthesis and encourage cell renewal. Contains phytic acid, a superstar at reducing all forms of pigmentation and ever so gently softens the surface of the skin. Has been clinically tested to reduce wrinkle depth. Buy here.

Personalised Christmas Gifts from Dylan Oaks – RRP €29 to €99

Dylan Oaks is a one-of-a-kind experiential jewellery store with a unique personalisation aspect. Customers can visit the store and design rings, bracelets and pendants all to their own specifications, complete with an engraved name or message. The create your own necklace bar allows the client to choose a chain style, pendant and unique engraving personal to them in as little as 20 minutes – they’re the perfect personalised Christmas gift. Available from dylanoaks.com and in store at Liffey Valley Shopping Centre.

Ayu Cosmetics Hollywood Eyes Set – RRP €36, worth €74

Create a glamorous eye look this Christmas with the Ayu Hollywood Eyes Set. This beautiful collection of Ayu eye products comes ready for gifting in an exclusive Ayu black cushioned make up bag. The set contains Ayu Volume Lashes Mascara, Ayu Liquid Eye Liner and Ayu Nude Eye Liner. If you aren’t following makeup artist Suzie O'Neill on Instagram yet, do it now as she’s brilliant at sharing how to use and apply her range. Buy here.

Solid Perfume from BareBlue.ie – RRP €30

This Irish made solid perfume is available in a variety of scents which means there is bound to be one that suits that special person in your life. These eco-friendly solid perfumes are made with cocoa butter, shea butter, sweet almond oil and pure beeswax and is packaged in a refillable solid metal compact. The refillable compact means you can swap out different scents as and when you wish, simply purchase the refills. Buy here.

Blank Canvas Christmas Quad Brush Set (RRP €42.00, now €28.00)

Gorgeously decorated with a festive rich wine and gold handle, these four makeup brushes from Blank Canvas will become a staple in any makeup routine. This set includes the F22 Duo Fibre Blending Brush, the F41 Flat Tapered Brush, the E13 Round Top Eye Blending Brush, and the E22 Jumbo Concealer Brush. Perfect for creating iconic makeup looks! The full set is available to purchase here.

SENSS Sculpting Anti Cellulite Leggings – RRP €79.95

The perfect basic black legging proving elusive for most of her clients, but Gail Doyle has stepped into the breach with SENSS, her new ‘sensible, simple, sustainable’ clothing range and the perfect black legging is one of her debut pieces. Comfortable, practical fabric is the starting point for the eco-friendly clothes range. Natural bamboo fabric and organic cotton were selected to produce wonderfully soft, crease-resistant clothing that is so much better for sensitive skin and for long-term freshness. Buy here.

Polished London Christmas Gift Set – RRP €60/£49.99 (worth €110/£95)

Give the gift of a picture-perfect smile this Christmas with Celebrity favourite oral and dental care brand Polished London. This luxuriously stylish gift set contains five of Polished London’s most lusted-after products, including their Teeth Whitening Strips; award-winning Charcoal Mouthwash; innovative Teeth Whitening Pen, stain removing Whitening Powder, the eco-friendly Bamboo Toothbrush and a Luxury Wash Bag to keep your goodies organised in style on the go. This gorgeous gift set won’t break the bank either, retailing at €60, just half its original value – treat yourself to a smile you’ll want to show off this party season. Buy here.

Green Angel ‘Top-To-Toe’ Gift Set – RRP €59

The moisturising giftset of luxury Irish skincare contains a generous 200ml Seaweed Body Cream, a 50ml Seaweed & Peppermint Foot Cream, a nourishing Seaweed Daily Moisture Face Cream and a delicate Ylang Ylang Hand Cream. There is a very stylish, very handy cream leather make-up or toiletries bag too, to complete the sought-after Christmas giftset. Priced at just €59.00 for full-sized products worth €107.00. Buy here.

Mugler Angel Gift Set – RRP €74

Discover the dazzling, heavenly, and incandescent world of Angel. A pioneering and outer-worldly fragrance, Angel Eau de Parfum combines the power of patchouli with the sensuality of praline, red fruits and vanilla, emanating an ultra-feminine energy that lies between heaven and earth. ​Experience the iconic Angel Eau de Parfum 25ml star bottle, endlessly refillable from the emblematic Mugler fountain. Discover new ways to indulge your senses with two 50ml Angel Body Lotions, radiating peace and magic wherever you go. ​ Available from department stores and independent pharmacies nationwide.

Ella & Jo Cosmetics 'Your Night Time Ritual' Gift Set – RRP €80

Ella & Jo Cosmetics was created by entrepreneurs Charlene Flanagan & Niamh Ryan in 2017. As two professionals in the beauty sector Charlene (makeup artist) & Niamh (skin therapist), both saw a gap in the market for products that made the everyday lives of women easier whilst delivering amazing results. Ella & Jo’s pop-up has arrived in Dundrum Town Centre to empower women by making them feel good day-to-day. This inspiring brand has a range of skincare and self-care products designed to suit every friend, sister, mam, or daughter. Their Christmas gift sets offer the perfect package for any woman in your life that you want to feel special. Available to purchase in Ella & Jo’s pop-up Dundrum Town Centre.

CeraVe Day & Night Facial Routine Gift Set – RRP €29

A complete Day & Night Facial skincare routine, starting with CeraVe's Hydrating Cream-to-Foam Cleanser to gently cleanse the skin. Follow with the AM Facial Moisturising Lotion SPF50 in the daytime &the PM Facial Moisturising Lotion at night to help restore your skin's natural barrier. Available in pharmacies nationwide.

Mrs Glam The Magic Touch Gift Set – RRP €44.95/£39.95 (worth €103.70/£91.70)

Intensify your mystique with the luxurious Mrs Glam – The Magic Touch Gift Set featuring 6 brand new products and designed to help you elevate your glam throughout the year. Create sultry cool tone eyes with the stunning new Magic Touch Palette filled with rich pigmented mattes, luxe creamy shimmers and 1 jewel toned pressed glitter. Sculpt, blush and shimmer to perfection with the new Sunset Glow Cream Contour, Blush and Highlight Sticks. Their creamy, blendable consistencies are designed to sink into the skin effortlessly, leaving you with an added warmth, a flush of colour and a radiant finish. Make way for the new Glorious Glide Liquid Liner Pen, a quick drying, long wearing formula that is easily applied thanks to the ultra-fine tip for wing precision experts would be envious of. Lastly, the new Lash Extravaganza mascara was specially formulated to elongate and volumize lashes for that full glam effect. Buy here and stockists nationwide.

Nourish London Antioxidant Multi-Tasking Super Balm – RRP €39.95

This is a gentle yet highly effective cleanser, decongesting facial polish, nourishing mask and intensive moisturiser. For a soft, smooth glowing complexion. This supercharged, anti-ageing wonder balm melts away impurities, gently refines and decongests the skin. But that’s not all, it also deeply nourishes and moisturises while boosting skin’s natural protection from harmful free radical damage. Nourish London is available to buy here.

Nuxe The Certified Organic Care Collection – RRP €50

The French skincare and fragrance brand NUXE is the gift of everyday pleasures, addictive textures and scents that evoke a real emotional reaction. Discover certified organic care from Nuxe’s range of effective, sensorial and committed products. This set includes: Huile Prodigieuse Neroli 100 ml, Nuxe Bio Organic Skin Correcting Moisturizing Fluid 50ml, Nuxe Bio Delicate Superfatted Soap 100g and Prodigieux Neroli Indoor Candle 70g. Nuxe is available from selected Boots, Cloud 10 Beauty and all major pharmacies nationwide.

Bellamianta by Maura Higgins Beautifully Bronzed Gift Set – RRP €45/£45 (worth €93/£78)

Transform yourself into the ultimate Bella Babe this festive season with the limited edition Bellamianta By Maura Higgins Beautifully Bronzed Gift Set. Filled with everything needed to create that forever loved Bellamianta glow, this 4-piece gift set will radiate luxury from beneath the tree this Christmas. Featuring all of Maura Higgins’ favourite products from her Bellamianta collections, including the Dark Tanning Mousse, Bronze Glow Mist, Dark Tanning Water and for the ultimate incandescent finish, the Bronze Illuminating Powder. Available exclusively from Boots.ie and in Boots Stores nationwide.

BYSK Face & Eye Palette of Dreams – RRP €39

The 'Palette of Dreams' is a versatile instant full face luxury palette with a richly pigmented, long wearing and easy to blend formula ensuring minimum fall or caking, taking users from day to night. It includes Sarah Keary’s Matte Bronzer “Flawless“, Frost Highlighter “Beam Me Up, Matte Blusher “Superstylin” and six richly pigmented Eyeshadows (4 x Matte, 2 x Frost) in versatile shades. Buy here.

IT Cosmetics Eye-Defining Trio – RRP €35

This limited-edition holiday gift set includes a full-size of the much-loved Superhero Volumizing and Lengthening Mascara, a high-impact, waterproof Superhero No-Tug Gel Eyeliner in shade black and original brow phenomenon Brow Power Universal Eyebrow Pencil. Available from department stores and independent pharmacies nationwide.

This Works ‘Great in Bed’ Gift Set – RRP: €33/£27.50

This gorgeous trio of sleep solutions guarantees a tranquil night’s sleep. The signature, 100% natural blend of soothing Lavender, Camomile and Vetivert in three targeted formulas with effective results. Start an hour before bed with a warm shower to wash off the day, then massage deep sleep body cocoon in all over for the added blend of Shea Butter, Crambe, Camelia and Sativa oils to nourish and hydrate skin. Finally, spritz your pillow spray across your pyjamas and bedding to nod quickly off to deep sleep. The set includes Deep Sleep Pillow Spray, Deep Sleep Shower Gel and Deep Sleep Body Cocoon. This Works is available from Cloud10 Beauty, Avoca and select pharmacies nationwide.

Armani My Way Eau De Parfum Gift Set for Her – RRP €73.95

Treat her to a luxurious Christmas gift set containing My Way Eau de Parfum 50ml perfume and a complimentary My Way Eau de Parfum Travel size spray 15ml perfectly sized for holidays or her make up bag. The perfect gift to pamper over the festive season, complete in a luxury Armani gift box this makes a perfect gift for your loved one. Available from department stores and independent pharmacies nationwide.

La Roche-Posay Expert Age Gift Set – RRP €42

This Christmas season, French dermatology brand, La Roche-Posay, has created a range of beautiful Christmas gift sets, to cleanse, hydrate, nourish, protect and soothe even the most sensitive of skin-types. This set is a dermatological Expert Age Correction skincare set for sensitive skin. it contains the Toleriane-Dermo Cleanser to gently cleanse the skin, along with the Hyalu B5hyaluronic acid serum to re-plump and repair the skin and the Pure Vitamin C10 Serum to improve skin radiance. Available now in pharmacies nationwide.

Eleven Australia Blonde Trio Gift Set – RRP €45

If your sister has blonde hair, then you will no doubt have heard her complain her hair getting brassy from time to time. That’s where this gift set comes in. You will know that Eleven Australia is a high performing range that is unique in that it delivers all salon services, while simultaneously protecting the hair. This set includes Keep My Hair Blonde Shampoo and a Conditioner 300ml and it also contains a Smooth & Shine Anti-Frizz Serum 60ml. Buy here.

he-shi Clearly Flawless – RRP €41.99/£34.99

Containing everything the recipient will need for prepping and tanning their skin, the Clear Collection will leave the skin intensely hydrated and with a natural, sun kissed tan. Elevate their tan to the next level with this super polished Clear Collection that will give them their most natural and flawless tan yet. Worth €81.50 Available in McCauleys, Lloyds, Hickeys, Allcare, Cara, Chemist Warehouse, CH Tralee, McKeevers, McElhinneys, Shaws, Tesco and Independent Pharmacies nationwide | Northern Ireland – Gordons, Medicare, Tesco, Menarys and Independent Pharmacies

Laura Mercier An Artists Gift Set – RRP €80

Pioneer of the flawless face, Laura Mercier is world-renowned for uber-iconic and high-performance make up. This Artists Gift Set is just the mini tool kit your sister needs to up the ante on her artistry skills. Complete with five travel-friendly brushes and a luxe, gold clutch to achieve the 'black and gold' theme, An Artists Gift packs in precision-perfect tools for eyes and cheeks that help highlight, contour and define. Available from Brown Thomas and Arnotts.

Choice Boutique – Beret & Glove Gift Set – RRP €40

Your bestie will live her best Emily in Paris life with this gorgeous Beret & Glove Gift Set. This Christmas she can keep warm with this beautiful bright red beret and red plaid gloves. The perfect gift to give to others or even to yourself for that French Chic look. Buy here.

KASH Beauty Glaze & Glow Gift Set – RRP €44.95

The ultimate beauty set! This trio of products from KASH Beauty will go down a treat with the women in your life. The Hydrating Face Mist, enriched with aloe vera and hyaluronic acid, can be used before applying make-up, to ensure that your skin is as prepped as it can be. KASH’s Skin Glaze, a stunning liquid blush in a beautiful rose shade, will complement any skin tone and give that extra glow that we all crave during the winter months. Lastly, the Sculpting Sponge will game-change the way you apply makeup, with its flawless blending techniques and pointed shape. An amazing trio! Available to buy here.

Little Light Jewellery – RRP €59

Each necklace in Irish Jewellery brand, Little Light collection holds a great personal meaning and is accompanied by a powerful poem as a keepsake to treasure forever. Little Light is the perfect gift for yourself or a loved one this Christmas. Meaningful jewellery can be very special, sparking feelings in the heart of the receiver and makes them feel appreciated. The "Go Getter", "New Beginnings", "Soul Sister" and "My Rock" necklaces retail at €59 and are available here.

True Obsessions Gift Set from True Beauty by Aideen Kate – RRP €54.99

Stand out from the crowd with this luxe set full of everything you need to let your inner beauty shine. Available in two different variations, “Self Love” and “Success”, the True Obsessions Gift Set contains the True Essentials Face Palette, Blending Sponge, a choice of the Success or Self Love Lipstick, Do You or Ambition Lip Liner, and lastly, the new kohl eyeliner duo. The much-loved signature face palette includes 10 cream and powder bronzers, blushers and highlighters to accentuate the natural contours and beauty of every face. The multi-use blending sponge is super soft and angular to help create a flawless base to build upon. Buy here.

The Body Shop Glow & Peace Vitamin C Giftset – RRP €50

The Glow & Peace Vitamin C Giftset is ideal for gifting if the recipient needs a perking up over the festive season. The set contains Vitamin C Face Polish 100ml, Vitamin C Skin Glow Serum 30ml and Rose Quartz Facial Roller. The gift set is available in The Body Shop stores and select pharmacies nationwide

Iconic Bronze ‘Naughty is the New Nice’ Gift Set – RRP €39.99 / £39.99 (Worth €85 / £85)

Naughty is the New Nice with Iconic Bronze ultimate tanning gift set, featuring a line-up of our 7 best-selling products. This gift set contains everything you need to prep, prime and perfect your skin. The set contains Luxury Tanning Mitt, Luxury Dark Tanning Mousse, Luxury Medium Matte Instant Tan, Self-Tan Eraser, Luxury Eyelashes in ‘Come Hither’, Miami Matte Bronzing Powder and Exclusive High Shine Lip Gloss. The Ultimate 7 Piece Luxury Tanning Gift Set is exclusive to Boots Ireland and www.boots.ie.

Hypnoteyes by BPerfect Cosmetics – RRP €44.95/£39.95 (worth €113.60/ £95.60)

Inside this stunning gift set you will find 5 brand new products as well as 3 cult faves. The Muted Palette boasts 28 highly pigmented mattes and 7 buttery foiled shimmers in a collection of nude and neutral shades with some added muted hues that complement each other. Create dreamy blends with accurate precision and serious product payoff thanks to the new Ultimate Brush Individuals. The Lash Out Mascara’s hydrating gel based formula immediately amplifies and lifts, while the custom brush gives maximum volume from root to tip helping you achieve dreamy length defying lashes. Carve your brows or prep your eyes with the multi-purpose Perfect Prime Eyeshadow Base, creating that snatched aesthetic we’re all striving for, it even doubles as an under eye concealer! Finish your makeup off with the Universal Lashes in style – achieve. These beautiful natural, wispy falsies add length and fullness and are also light-weight and re-usable – perfect for any festive occasion. Buy here.

KISS Falscara Gift Set – RRP €39.95/£34.50

KISS Falscara Gift Set is the ultimate gift for false lash lovers. This set includes the Falscara Starter Kit, Falscara Overnighter and Falscara Remover. A new way to lash, KISS brings you innovative technology once again with their Falscara. These beginner friendly lengthening WISPS come with an intuitive mascara-like applicator making it easy to use even for false lash newbies! Traditional false eyelashes are glued to your lash line and rest on top of your lashes. Falscara WISPS attach to the underside of your natural lashes, so you can't even see the tiny microbands that hold the WISPS together. KISS Holiday Giftsets are available from Chemist Warehouse, McCabes, Lloyds and Independent Pharmacies nationwide. Available from McKeevers and Clear Pharmacies in the North of Ireland.

Thérapie Gift Voucher

A gift voucher from Thérapie can be used for so many treatments that there is bound to be one that your sister has on her list. She can avail of Laser Hair Removal Treatments, Anti-Wrinkle Injections, Dermal Fillers, Lips Fillers, Advanced Skin Treatments, Coolsculpting or Advanced Skin Products. Available to buy in Thérapie Clinics or online here.

Skinician Mattify & Refresh Purifying Gift Set – RRP €49/£40

Perfect for oily, breakout prone skin. Balances and mattifies for a clearer, hydrated complexion. It contains: PURIFYING Cleansing Gel 200ml, PURIFYING Toner 200ml, PURIFYING Day Moisturiser SPF30 50ml. Gentle formulas that leave the skin clean, mattified and refreshed. These purifying skincare heroes work wonderfully to target blemishes and oily skin, leaving skin clean, shine-free and mattified. Available online and in your local SKINICIAN salon

L’Oréal Pureology Haircare Gift Sets – €53 at Peter Mark

For the fans of more natural hair products, L’Oréal Pureology products are the perfect gift, made of 100% natural, vegan ingredients infused with organic botanicals. Ideal for protecting hair colour, their Vegan ColourCare and ZeroSulfate formulations gently cleanse the hair without stripping colour. The Pureology Christmas gift sets each contain three full-size products. For more visit www.petermark.ie.