5 Ways to Get Thicker and Healthier Hair

Stress, poor diet, aging, hormonal changes, and using harmful chemicals on your hair all the time can all take their toll on your locks and stop them from looking their very best. Taking the toll isn’t the only thing that might happen, these changes can cause your hair to become weaker, which can lead to thinner hair or even hair loss.

But fear not, there are several things you can do to revive your hair and get it to look and feel thicker and healthier.

Revive Your Hair by Trying These 5 Tips

Your hair is important and helps women all around the world to feel beautiful. According to an InStyle survey, 81% of women said that they felt most confident when their hair looked great. While 72% said that feeling good about their hair was empowering. That’s why you need to try out these hair tips:

Introduce Hair Thickening Shampoo

To avoid adding extension or trying supplements, you might want to invest in some hair thickening shampoo and conditioner. There’s a range of products and brands available to suit every hair type, so you’ll be sure to find one that works for you.

Use Heat Protection

The easiest way to damage your hair is by applying a lot of heat. Sometimes you can’t avoid using heat on your hair, such as when you’re curling or straightening it. But you can control the damage that the heat does to your hair.

So, whenever you’re styling your hair and using heat on it, you need to make sure you use heat protection. Oh, and we really recommend you try out the Cerasilk WAND if you’re looking for big, bouncy curls.

Treat Yourself to a Hair Mask

Hair masks are a great way to help strengthen your hair. They work by moisturising your hair and repairing damage caused by wear and tear.

There are different hair masks such as for dry hair or for curly hair, so ask your hairdresser which hair mask will be best for your hair.

Add Volumizing Hair Products

We caught up with Hazel Evans from Glamourpilot.com, who said “Getting healthier and thicker locks starts by adding some volumizing hair products into your routine. Just by using some leave-in thickening and volumizing gels or sprays, you can make your hair look fuller, thicker and healthier.”

“This temporary fix is great for styling, but some volumizing hair products also contain ingredients that help to make your hair thicker and fuller, even after the products have been washed or brushed out.”

Try Taking Supplements

Diet plays a big role in the health of your hair, skin, and nails, which is why it’s important to ensure you’re eating a balanced and healthy diet.

Omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin D, and proteins are all vital for healthy looking hair, but sometimes it’s difficult to get enough of our daily recommended intake, so a lot of women rely on supplements to ensure they get enough vitamins and minerals that help with healthy hair growth.

Photo credit