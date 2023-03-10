5 tips to re-decorate your living space without spending anything

Now that spring has finally arrived, we’re desperate to do some spring cleaning and re-decorating. However, with the cost of living crisis making our pockets a bit tighter, the last thing we feel like doing right now is splashing out on expensive wall paint or another throw blanket that we don’t need.

However, even if you have zero cash to flash, this doesn’t mean that you can’t bring a bit of excitement back into your living space! There are tons of easy and cost-free ways to spruce up your home – you just have to get a little bit creative.

To start you off, we have devised a list of five re-decorating tips that we love to use when we’re craving something new, but don’t necessarily have the money to make a big purchase.

So, what are you waiting for? Scroll through these ideas below and see if any of these spark a hint of inspiration for you and your home:

Re-arrange furniture

This sounds so simple, but trust us – it can be really effective! Simply changing the dynamic of your living space can make it feel completely fresh and new to you. Change the seating layout in your living room, move the position of your TV, or add in a coffee table to create a new focal point. These quick and easy alternatives will breathe new life into your home.

Bring plants into the space

Springtime is always associated with plants and new life, so why not bring some into your living space? Whether it be a bunch of your favourite flowers, a prickly cactus or an aloe vera plant, there are plenty of greenery options for you to choose from in order to brighten up your space. If you don’t have any garden space to pick a few plants from, then why not go on a walk through nature and see if anything catches your eye?

Swap out ornaments

It’s time for some swapping! If you’re looking to switch up your living area, then one of our favourite top tips is to change which items belong in which room. Something as simple as taking an ornament from your bedroom and placing it in your living room can make all the difference to your mindset! Play around with different arrangements, and see which ones you prefer. It might take you a bit of time to figure it out, but it will be so satisfying when you do!

Re-organise shelves

We love a good shelf! They can be so aesthetically pleasing to the eye, and they allow you to really showcase your personality and the trinkets that mean the most to you. If you have a few shelves in your home that are looking a bit lacklustre, then why not spice them up a bit? Change their arrangements around, and have them be as minimalist or as chaotic as you like. If you have a shelving unit filled with books, then we would also recommend grouping them in colours to complete a stunning rainbow display!

Create a window nook

If you’ve always wanted a window seat in your home, then now is the perfect time to create one! Simply bring an upholstered bench underneath the window and cover it in cosy blankets or cushions. If you don’t have a bench already in your home, however, then you can improvise with a comfy armchair. A seat beside the window is a heavenly place to curl up with a book, take a cheeky afternoon nap, or simply watch the world go by outside.