5 tips for making friends when you’re in a new city

Making friends is one of the most daunting experiences in life as everyone quickly jumps to the conclusion that everyone is busy in their lives and they don’t care about anyone. However, it’s not actually true. Friends are a necessity in life and something that should be cherished. In this article, I am going to highlight some tips that can be helpful in making friends if you have moved to a new city.

Take the first step

If you have recently moved to a new city, the chances are that you probably don’t know anyone. While you might be a bit busy during the first few days, you have to get out sooner or later. It is totally normal to be a bit afraid to talk to strangers, but you need to take the first step and engage in a conversation. You can talk to your neighbours by visiting their place with a small gift so that you get to know them. With time, you are going to have a few friends whom you can go out with.

Get yourself out there

Moving to a new city can be pretty hectic and tiring. Most people lock themselves in their room for the first few days due to the fear of going out. It doesn’t matter how busy your life is, you have to take some time and visit a local bar. You can meet a lot of new people and hang out with them so that you get to know them. If you keep staying in your home all on your own, you are never going to meet new people and increase your chances of making friends.

Be open-minded

If you want to make friends, you must realise that there are all kinds of people in the world. Not all of them are going to fit your standards or make the cut. So, when you go out and meet new people, you must have an open mind. First impressions are overrated, and you should never judge a person based on your first interaction. If you feel like you are not making any connection with a person even after meeting him more than once, you can try out the next person.

Make genuine connections

Making friends is one of the hardest things you have to go through as there are not that many genuine people left in the world. If you want to make a friend, you should do it with pure intentions. If you don’t get good vibes from someone, there is nothing stopping you from being away from that person or seeing him. Even if you fake the friendship for the first few days, it is going to come back to haunt you in the future.

Always be yourself

Last but not least, if you want to make true friends, don't pretend to be anything or anyone but yourself. Pretending to like things that other people like in order to gain their attention or friendship is an all too frequent habit, but it's a bad one, and it's exhausting pretending to be someone you are not. Do you. You're great just the way you are, and a good friend will see that too.