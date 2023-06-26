5 swoon-worthy road trip locations for newlyweds on honeymoon

Wedding season is officially in full swing, which means that many newlyweds-to-be will be busy putting the final touches on their nuptials… but have you thought about your honeymoon?

Of course, it all depends on your budget, but these days, many couples choose to treat themselves to a lavish, romantic holiday abroad after their wedding. With so many wonderful destinations to choose from around the world, it can be an overwhelming choice – you want this to be a trip that will last a lifetime.

So, if you are on the hunt for the perfect romantic destination for your honeymoon, then look no further! SkyParkSecure have devised a list of the most swoon-worthy road trip locations in Europe. Whether you’re looking for a luxurious vacation or something more chilled, hopefully you will be able to find that ideal destination within this list:

The Amalfi Coast, Italy

Credit: @lianaalexandra Instagram

At number one on the list, a road trip along the breathtaking Amalfi Coast takes the top spot! There are so many picturesque towns to visit along the coastline; from Positano to Sorrento, honeymooners can spend their days marvelling at the gorgeous sites. Of course, there are plenty of delicious restaurants to treat yourself to Italian delicacies. Plus, you can get involved in plenty of tourist attractions, such as visiting museums, taking a yacht tour or even going snorkelling!

Andalusia, Spain

Credit: @capturedbyhumzah Instagram

Andalusia is a magnificent region for you and your S.O. to travel to after your wedding. Enjoy Seville's wealth of couple-friendly activities, treat yourselves to a dreamy picnic by the Parque de María Luisa, or let your passions fly at one of the region’s many flamenco shows. Of course, there are also plenty of beautiful beaches for the two of you to relax in – the areas of Marbella and Malaga are always good for sunbathing!

The Algarve, Portugal

Credit: @pdamian_gomez Instagram

The Algarve is popular with many tourists during the summer, but have you ever considered it for your honeymoon destination? Land in the city of Lisbon and take a dander along the cobblestone streets, before embarking on your road trip. Then, travel to Lagos and marvel at its beautiful old town and golden beaches. Finally, finish off your trip in Faro, which plays host to some of the most romantic restaurants in the region – perfect if you and your partner are huge foodies!

Wild Atlantic Way, Ireland

Credit: @simo8bi Instagram

If you want to keep your honeymoon budget on the lower side but still want to have a magical trip, then why not travel along the Wild Atlantic Way? Admire the rugged coastlines along the west of Ireland as you take in the sights of its five stunning counties. From romantic activities and landscapes in Co. Kerry to the most northerly point of Ireland in Co. Donegal, there are plenty of things to see and do!

The South of France

Credit: @julien_roques Instagram

Last but by no means least, the South of France has plenty of romantic opportunities for newlyweds on honeymoon! Known for its warm weather and sandy beaches, this beautiful coastline is the perfect destination for couples to unwind after their big day. The sites of Toulouse, Cannes, and Nice are always idyllic for a honeymoon, with their charming streets and incredible beaches. Plus, it’s a wonderful opportunity to sample all of the delicious French cuisine!