5 stunning winter makeup looks we’re definitely going to try recreate this weekend!

We don’t know about anyone else, but we’re dying to head out this weekend.

The week after the bank holiday is always the hardest and heading back to the five day week has been rough! We’ve been counting down the days til Friday and dying to get our groove on with the girls this weekend. We have a couple of new fits we want to try, our hair is looking good, so now all we really need is a chic makeup look to top it all off!

We’re sick of doing the same neutral brown smokey eye look – we’re after something a little different. So we’ve trawled through Instagram to find some of our favourite makeup looks to copy this week, straight from the makeup gurus of Instagram themselves!

Pop on some bold plum this weekend, with this striking and seasonal look from Makeup Mali! Subtle enough to wear to whatever event you’re hitting up, but still making a statement, the soft skin and pop of colour make for a sexy look that does something a little different. Be sure to pair it with a strong graphic eyeliner look and soft lip colour to really balance it out.

The soft, bright look is absolutely perfect for all you pouty gals out there! Highlight your luscious lips by trying out this cool ombre technique displayed by Nikki Makeup. Concentrate the colour at the centre of your mouth to draw the eye and keep the eyes subtle with minimal colour and just statement black eyeliner. Brushed out bushy brows make for a natural and bold look that we are loving.

We can always count on Jagoda Furtardo for a subtle, sexy and shimmery look. We’re getting major ice queen vibes from this icy rose look. The warm pink palette of her eyeshadow is offset by her frosty highlighter across her lids and cheeks, while the pale pink lipgloss gives it that cool tone that makes the whole look sexy and untouchable. Bushy brows and fierce contour make this look almost Gigi Hadid-eque!

Not quite ready to let go of those warming winter colour palettes yet? Neither are we! This stunning face from Anya shows us how to transition those colours into winter, with a subtle burnt brown eyeshadow, blended out simple and a slash of sleek eyeliner. The matching lip and simple skin gives it all a very clean, very chic look that’s perfect for drinks out or dinner with the girls this weekend!

Looking for something super dramatic to hit the dancefloor with this weekend? So are we! We love a bold look, particularly when it’s Kim K-inspired! This look from Victoria Lyn who’s one of our fave Instagram makeup artists is absolutely fierce and the key to this look is keeping the rest of the face simple and allowing the bold eye to speak for itself. We are 100% going to try to recreate this reverse cat eye look this weekend – though maybe with a subtler colour!